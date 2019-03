Grand Central to host 'Soups and Hoops' fundraiser

Grand Central Senior Center will host a "Soup sand Hoops" fundraise from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 22 at the center, 122 E. Sixth.

Diners can have of soup and fixings while watching games for day two of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament opening round. Soups and Hoops will be in Grand Central Senior Center’s Community Room.