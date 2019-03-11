Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations, which appeared in The Newton Kansan last week:

• Grant Williams of Halstead, who has spent 20 years as Parks and Rec Director for the city of Halstead.

• Lynnette Hendrickson of Newton, who was named one of three Newton Women of the Year.

• Chisholm Middle School, which is in the pilot year of a redesign of education.

• Don and Peg Colborn, former Newton residents, who are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

• Dyck Arboretum, for hosting The Special Consensus for the Prairie Window Concert Series.

• Bethel College, for hosting jazz workshops and concerts featuring Clay Jenkins of the Eastman School of Music.

• Author Nancy Sprowell Geise of Topeka, who write “Auschwitz #34207: The Joe Rubinstein Story” and will speak in Hesston next month.

• Kip Wedel of Bethel College, who will speak at the Swiss Mennonite Cultural and Historical Association annual meeting.

• West Zion Mennonite Church of Moundridge, for hosting a bicycle drive for Wichita area immigrants

• Berean Academy boys' basketball, which qualified for the Kansas High School Activities Association Class 1A State Basketball Tournament in Dodge City.

• Newton Nitros Swimming, for winning the small team division of the Missouri Valley Short Course Championships in Wichita.

• Lauryn Vogt of Newton Nitros Swimming, for winning an individual title at the Missouri Valley Short Course Championships in Wichita.

• Rachel Bailey, Madison Horton, Annikea Senn and Addison Schroeder of Newton Nitros Swimming, for setting two club relay records at the Missouri Valley Short Course Championships in Wichita.

• Bethel College softball, for collecting a sweep over Central Christian College in team's home opening doubleheader.

• Sam Andrews, author of “Trackside at the Mill 1981 to 1998,” who will speak at the Harvey County Historical Society.

• Merlyn Johnson of Walton, who after 14 years as Walton's Fire Chief will assume a new role with the department.

• Judy Hamilton of Newton, who told her story of a traffic stop to call attention to the neurological disease, ataxia.

• The seventh grade gold pod at Chisholm Middle School, for hosting an art show of works inspired by Civil War research.

• The Harvey County Builders and Associates organization, which announced a scholarship program.

• Area students named to college and university honors lists.

• Nicholas Preheim and Elizabeth Ratzlaff of Bethel College, who were named “Teachers of Promise” at the annual Kansas Exemplary Educators Network luncheon.

• Elyse Griffin, of Hesston, who won three individual titles at the 34th Annual Oklahoma Invitational Taekwondo tournament in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

• David Ortman, a Bethel College alumni and hall of fame member, who won the men's 65-69 pentathlon at the USATF National Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships.

• Rep. Tim Hodge (D-North Newton), Rep. Steven Owens (R-Hesston) and Sen. Carolyn McGinn (R-Sedgwick) who participated in a legislative forum hosted by the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Newton Mayor Kathy Valentine and Silver Haired Legislator Wayne Valentine, who hosted a “Community Chat” at Grand Central.

• Eric Massari of Newton, who was a presenter at the Bethel College Life Enrichment Series.

• Aaron Swank of Newton, who was a presenter at the Bethel College Life Enrichment Series.

• Phil and Denise Neubauer, who visited their family friend Baylian Smith in the hospital after she was burned, and gave her a horse to help in her therapy.

• The Great Plains Jazz Orchestra and Newton High School Jazz I ensemble, for hosting the Olson Memorial Scholarship jazz concert.

• Bethel College, for hosting the Kansas premier of the documentary film “Julia Blue.”

• Beth Buerge of Newton, who went into business for herself as a designer and youth art teacher.

• Bradley Kohlman, who was named vice president for institutional advancement of Bethel College.

• Dawn Fair, APRN, BC-FNP, who joined the Health Ministries clinical team.

• Lindsey Stewart, APRN, PMHNP, who joined the Health Ministries behavioral health team.

• Mark Attebery, Rph, who joined Health Ministries at a pharmacist.

• Book ReViews of Newton, which made a donation of store profits to New Hope Shelter.

• Bethel College women's tennis, for winning the team's home opener that was moved to Wichita due to weather.

• Kyle Wilson of Bethel College track and field, who finished third in the shot put at the NAIA Indoor Nationals and is just the second athlete at Bethel to earn indoor All-American honors.