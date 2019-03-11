With a mind for business and an agricultural background (helping run her father's veterinary practice for 13 years), Cashion Williard was seeking out the best of both worlds.

Having a passion for retail and the Western industry, Williard had a a dream to bring both realms together ­— which led to the recent opening of her own store, The Cactus Crossing, at 617 N. Main.

"It literally was something I've always wanted to do and never had the courage to do it. All of a sudden, I just decided to go for it and here I am," Williard said. "It just kind of fell into place. I decided life's too short and here I am."

Celebrating its grand opening on March 8, The Cactus Crossing is now officially open for business and ready to provide western apparel for both men and women, as well as a selection of everyday boutique clothing for female customers.

On top of the clothing business, The Cactus Crossing will also feature a limited tack shop — offering equestrian gear for those who ride horses. Williard noted, more specifically, that the items at her store will be geared more towards team roping competitors (i.e. lassos, horse blankets, etc.)

Though that is a very specific need Willard's store is looking to meet, she said the store is open to everybody — and she is looking to expand potential customers' horizons.

"As far as boutiques go, they're always the same and I just wanted something a touch different — being a little more on the Western side. The Western industry right now is a huge fashion thing," Williard said. "It's a whole 'nother world that I'm into, bringing into an area to see how it handles. It's not strictly for the Western industry; it's for everybody."

Prior to opening her store, Williard worked for a sportswear company. Getting away from that ag/western background of her family business, the southeast Kansas (Girard) native was seeking a way back — with her own twist.

So far, the idea of The Cactus Crossing — as well as the inventory and store set-up — has seemed to catch the eye of several potential customers, according to Wiliard. In fact, it was remarked upon multiple times during the store's grand opening by members of the Newton Chamber of Commerce.

Given the unique offerings of the store, Williard is anxious to see how the idea is received among Newton clientele and is hoping to leave as many customers as possible with a good experience.

"I'm excited to see people's reactions. I've had a few people kind of stop in and just check on me. Just seeing their faces light up like, 'wow, that's really cool,' that's neat. Even my landlord, he walked in the other day and was like, 'am I in the right building? It looks nothing like it did before,'" Williard said. "I love making people happy and I just like to see the smiles on their faces and offer them something to make them feel better about themselves."

Hours of operation for The Cactus Crossing will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more on the store's offerings, call 316-358-0960 or visit The Cactus Crossing's Facebook page.