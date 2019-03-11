Below are the All-Central Kansas League basketball teams as selected by the league coaches:
u-unanimous selection
GIRLS
First Team
u-Faith Paramore, jr., Haven
u-Karenna Gerber, so., Halstead
u-Elise Kaiser, jr., Hesston
Morgan Stout, jr., Nickerson
Brylee Engelland, sr., Nickerson
Madison Ontjes, jr., Nickerson
Madison McClain, so., Halstead
Allsan McGowan, sr., Pratt
Second Team
Kristina Head, jr., Lyons
Kaitlyn Rasmussen, sr., Pratt
Rylie Schilling, sr., Hesston
Sara Yutzy, jr., Haven
Arie Roper, sr., Haven
Ivory Muldrow, sr., Larned
Teegan Werth, so., Hillsboro
Honorable Mention
Josie Engel, so., Halstead
Marisa Vogt, jr., Hesston
Kinsey Kleiner, so., Hillsboro
Kelsi Dalton, jr., Hoisington
Maleigha Schmidt, sr., Hoisington
Katelynn Sanger, sr., Larned
Baylea Perez, sr., Larned
Ashley Fierro, sr., Lyons
Alex Altum, sr., Nickerson
Kieryn Ontjes, fr., Nickerson
Dani Staats, jr., Pratt
Kierson Maydew, sr., Pratt
Ellie Brumbaugh, so., Smoky Valley
Kira Haxton, sr., Smoky Valley
Kerington Haxton, so., Smoky Valley
BOYS
First Team
u-Hunter Jones, sr., Nickerson
Braden Gerber, sr., Halstead
Darian Ratzlaff, sr., Hillsboro
Chance Sanger, jr., Larned
Wes Shaw, sr., Hillsboro
Mason Haxton, so., Hoisington
Mason Perez, jr., Larned
Second Team
Connor MacDonald, jr., Nickerson
Andrew O'Brien, sr., Halstead
Wyatt Carmichael, jr., Haven
Drew Nicholson, so., Hoisington
Kaleb Dale, sr., Haven
Brock Skelton, jr., Larned
Tanner Schrag, sr., Nickerson
Honorable Mention
Lane Pitts, sr., Halstead
Jamar Miller, sr., Haven
Cason Richardson, fr., Hesston
Ben Bollinger, so., Hesston
Jackson Humphrey's, so., Hesston
Caleb Potucek, jr., Hillsboro
Matthew Potucek, fr., Hillsboro
Xavier Robinson, sr., Hoisington
Braxton Donovan, sr., Hoisington
Brayden Rupp, sr., Larned
Trent Fletcher, jr., Larned
Trey McClure, so., Lyons
Connor Minix, jr., Lyons
Brett Winsor, sr., Pratt
Lane Schrag, sr., Smoky Valley
Blake Heble, sr., Smoky Valley
Cade Schneider, jr., Smoky Valley
Cole Brumbaugh, sr., Smoky Valley