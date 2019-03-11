Below are the All-Central Kansas League basketball teams as selected by the league coaches:

u-unanimous selection

GIRLS

First Team

u-Faith Paramore, jr., Haven

u-Karenna Gerber, so., Halstead

u-Elise Kaiser, jr., Hesston

Morgan Stout, jr., Nickerson

Brylee Engelland, sr., Nickerson

Madison Ontjes, jr., Nickerson

Madison McClain, so., Halstead

Allsan McGowan, sr., Pratt

Second Team

Kristina Head, jr., Lyons

Kaitlyn Rasmussen, sr., Pratt

Rylie Schilling, sr., Hesston

Sara Yutzy, jr., Haven

Arie Roper, sr., Haven

Ivory Muldrow, sr., Larned

Teegan Werth, so., Hillsboro

Honorable Mention

Josie Engel, so., Halstead

Marisa Vogt, jr., Hesston

Kinsey Kleiner, so., Hillsboro

Kelsi Dalton, jr., Hoisington

Maleigha Schmidt, sr., Hoisington

Katelynn Sanger, sr., Larned

Baylea Perez, sr., Larned

Ashley Fierro, sr., Lyons

Alex Altum, sr., Nickerson

Kieryn Ontjes, fr., Nickerson

Dani Staats, jr., Pratt

Kierson Maydew, sr., Pratt

Ellie Brumbaugh, so., Smoky Valley

Kira Haxton, sr., Smoky Valley

Kerington Haxton, so., Smoky Valley

BOYS

First Team

u-Hunter Jones, sr., Nickerson

Braden Gerber, sr., Halstead

Darian Ratzlaff, sr., Hillsboro

Chance Sanger, jr., Larned

Wes Shaw, sr., Hillsboro

Mason Haxton, so., Hoisington

Mason Perez, jr., Larned

Second Team

Connor MacDonald, jr., Nickerson

Andrew O'Brien, sr., Halstead

Wyatt Carmichael, jr., Haven

Drew Nicholson, so., Hoisington

Kaleb Dale, sr., Haven

Brock Skelton, jr., Larned

Tanner Schrag, sr., Nickerson

Honorable Mention

Lane Pitts, sr., Halstead

Jamar Miller, sr., Haven

Cason Richardson, fr., Hesston

Ben Bollinger, so., Hesston

Jackson Humphrey's, so., Hesston

Caleb Potucek, jr., Hillsboro

Matthew Potucek, fr., Hillsboro

Xavier Robinson, sr., Hoisington

Braxton Donovan, sr., Hoisington

Brayden Rupp, sr., Larned

Trent Fletcher, jr., Larned

Trey McClure, so., Lyons

Connor Minix, jr., Lyons

Brett Winsor, sr., Pratt

Lane Schrag, sr., Smoky Valley

Blake Heble, sr., Smoky Valley

Cade Schneider, jr., Smoky Valley

Cole Brumbaugh, sr., Smoky Valley