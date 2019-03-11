Below is the 2018-19 All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League boys’ basketball team as selected by the league coaches:
First Team
Ty Berry, Newton
Brandle Easter Jr., Maize
Caleb Grill, Maize
Clayton Hood, Derby
Tyler Kahmann, Campus
Harper Williams, Salina Central
Second Team
Steele Chapman, Campus
Sterling Chapman, Campus
Mark Grammer, Salina Central
Thomaas King, Campus
Devon Koehn, Maize
Damarius Peterson, Newton
Tate Webster, Hutchinson
Honorable Mention
Elex Banks, Salina South
Jacob Cole, Hutchinson
David Grammer, Salina Central
Cade Howard, Campus
A.J. Johnson, Salina South
Devon Junghans, Salina South
Alex Krogeimer, Newton
Brogen Richardson, Salina Central
Chase Schreiner, Maize
Amari Thomas, Derby
Shawn Warrior, Campus
League MVP — Caleb Grill, Maize-unanimous
Coach of the year — Chris Grill, Maize