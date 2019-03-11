Below is the 2018-19 All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League boys’ basketball team as selected by the league coaches:

First Team

Ty Berry, Newton

Brandle Easter Jr., Maize

Caleb Grill, Maize

Clayton Hood, Derby

Tyler Kahmann, Campus

Harper Williams, Salina Central

Second Team

Steele Chapman, Campus

Sterling Chapman, Campus

Mark Grammer, Salina Central

Thomaas King, Campus

Devon Koehn, Maize

Damarius Peterson, Newton

Tate Webster, Hutchinson

Honorable Mention

Elex Banks, Salina South

Jacob Cole, Hutchinson

David Grammer, Salina Central

Cade Howard, Campus

A.J. Johnson, Salina South

Devon Junghans, Salina South

Alex Krogeimer, Newton

Brogen Richardson, Salina Central

Chase Schreiner, Maize

Amari Thomas, Derby

Shawn Warrior, Campus

League MVP — Caleb Grill, Maize-unanimous

Coach of the year — Chris Grill, Maize