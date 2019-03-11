1. Check out the parade

So you have not heard of St. Gregory's Day, or seen the parade that has occurred in Newton the past two years? That's OK. It is a "faux holiday" according to festival organizers — and the first two years ot its life that festival has been a block party rather than a festival for the masses.

This year, however, the plan is to flood Athletic Park in orange and green March 16 to host Newton's first public St Gregory's (Patrick's) Day Parade & Irish Celebration. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. with an "Irish Celebration" at 5 p.m.

This year the celebration will help benefit Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts, and through the help of the Newton Lions Club, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Harvey County.

According to the festival website sandcreeksummerdaze.com, last year's neighborhood parade saw bagpipes, ATV's, lawnmowers pulling decorated trailers, wheelchairs, bicycles, unicycles, wagons, wheelbarrows, lambs, a dog in a top hat and tie and a unicorn. The color of the day is orange.

Other activities for the day include a BCAPA Sheep Toss, using an inflatable sheep; a Kilt competition, a limerick reading contest, Irish dance by BCAPA, the Wichita Caledonia Pipes and Drums; music by DJ Michael Smith; a corned beef and cabbage meal served by the Newton Lions Club; and orange beer by Aero Plains Beer.

The parade and most events are free, whether you want to watch or participate. Other events like food and beverages will require a donation.

In the case of bad weather, the after-parade celebration will be inside the 4-H building at the Harvey County Fairgrounds.

2. Donate to a cause

MOUNDRIDGE — West Zion Mennonite Church held its first bike drive last year and the event's impact is bringing it back again this spring.

The church is holding a bicycle drive from 8 to 10 a.m. March 16 at its building, located at 101 S. Washington in Moundridge.

The bicycles are donated to refugees in the Wichita area. Saint Francis Migration Ministries, the organization that will receive the bicycles, are expecting 100 refugees this year.

Having a means of transportation to classes and jobs until they can get a car can give individuals greater opportunities and access to resources.

Last year, the church collected 33 bicycles and $500 in cash from individuals not just in Moundridge, but from many surrounding cities.

3. Learn about the mill

Sam Andrews, author of "Trackside at the Mill" 1981-1998," will speak at 2 p.m. March 17 at the Harvey County Historical Museum, 203 N. Main.

Andrews will speak about his 17 years working at Cargill Flour Milling. The book covers the railroad activities at the mill that he documented, including a brief history of flour mills in town, railroad switching at Cargill, type of flour made, who bought it, type of railroad cars the flour was loaded in and where the flour shipped to after leaving town.

The program will include slides and handouts.

4. Celebrate St. Patty's day

Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts will host St. Paddy's Palooza beginning at noon March 16 in Memorial Hall at Bethel College, North Newton. The event is a fundraiser for the academy and will include Irish dancing, music, and food. Admission is by donation, $10 is suggested.

5. Feed the green thumb

The Harvey County Home and Garden Show will be held March 16 and 17 at the National Guard Armory, 400 Grandview. "Creative Container Gardening" is the theme for the 2019 show. The show features educational seminars, a horticultural and home trade show, door prizes and a free children's activity. Admission to the show is $1 for adults.