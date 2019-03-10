Leaving cereal boxes in your curbside recycling cart is OK.

Leaving pizza delivery boxes there is not, according to Shawnee County's solid waste department.

The Topeka Capital-Journal contacted that department this past week seeking answers to a question submitted through its reader engagement project, ”#TopCity What? You ask. We answer.”



Susan Ward asked: "Is there a list of the exact objects that we should or should not put in our recycling containers provided by the county?"

Ward said she wanted to make sure she was recycling the correct items and not putting in something that should go in her regular trash container.

Shawnee County since January 2013 has maintained a curbside recycling program, through which its solid waste department picks up recyclables left in carts the county provides at the homes of its residential refuse customers.

The county had 42,558 residential refuse customers as of March 1, said Curt Niehaus, director of the county's solid waste and public works departments.

A "curbside recycling" page maintained by the solid waste department identifies 16 types of items that may be put out in curbside recycling carts:

• Tin cans.

• Aluminum cans.

• Junk mail.

• Office paper.

• Paper sacks.

• Phone books.

• Newspapers.

• Magazines and catalogs.

• Plastic buckets.

• Plastic bottles and tubs.

• Plastic water bottles.

• Glass bottles and jars.

• Corrugated cardboard.

• Clean aluminum foil.

• Cereal and cracker boxes.

• Shredded paper placed in clear plastic bags.

That page also identified 15 different types of items that must not be left in recycling carts:

• Pizza delivery boxes.

• Paper plates.

• Dishes.

• Styrofoam of any kind.

• Batteries.

• Windows.

• Pesticides or herbicides.

• Used oil.

• Food waste.

• Used motor oil bottles.

• Leftover paint.

• Plastic grocery bags.

• Light bulbs of any kind.

• Food-contaminated aluminum foil.

• Wax-coated milk cartons and juice boxes.

County officials ask that customers leave their recycling cart with the front of the lid facing the street or alley, and make sure a gap of at least three feet exists between that cart and any potential obstacles, such as cars, trees or mailboxes.

The county asks customers to place all their recyclables in one cart. Those items are then sorted and processed at the materials recovery facility maintained by Waste Management at 7351 N.W. US-75 highway.

That facility is part of the Rolling Meadows Recycling and Disposal Facilities operated by Waste Management, which has partnered with Shawnee County since 1972.