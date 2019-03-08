HESSTON — The Special Consensus will debut at the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains Prairie Window Concert Series at 4 p.m. March 10 in the Prairie Pavilion at the Arboretum overlooking the lake.

Tickets are by reservation at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/the-special-consensus/ or by calling (620) 327-8127. Cost of tickets is $20 for adults and $10 for children, plus tax. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission to cultivate transformative relationships between people and the land.

Special Consensus is a superb bluegrass outfit in a classic vein but with more than enough modern sensibilities to attract every ear in this genre. The vocals are spotless, the playing as shiny as a newly minted penny. Music like this is the reason people come to love bluegrass. Special Consensus approaches this hallowed American musical form with boundless energy and an aesthetic reverence that tickles the ribs, tugs at the heart, and puts a restless two-step in boots and bare feet.

In addition to high quality acoustic music, the PWCS provides savory and sweet food options during intermission, with a menu provided by Crust & Crumb Company. The menu this Sunday will include corned beef and cabbage pot pies, saag paneer with naan, grasshopper danish and gooseberry pistachio hand pies.