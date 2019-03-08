Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call of a law enforcement officer in need of assistance at about 2:15 p.m. March 8 at 122 S. Main, the result of a warrant service gone bad.

An officer went to the home to serve a warrant, and believed they smelled drugs as they were there. An altercation broke out, leading to the officer being shoved through a wall.

"He is OK," said Lt. Scott Powell of the Newton Police Department. "... there were a lot of people inside the house"

Three people were arrested. At least seven others left the home as officers awaited a search warrant to look for drugs in the home.

The name of the officer, who did not suffer major injury, and three arrested were not released.

The Harvey County Sheriff's Office, Newton Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol all responded to the incident.