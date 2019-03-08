WICHITA — The Newton Nitros swim team won the small-team division at the Missouri Valley Short Course Championships Feb. 21 through 24 at the Garvey Aquatic Center in Wichita.

The Nitros scored 416 points, 92 points ahead of second place.

The meet drew qualifying swimmers from Kansas and western Missouri.

The Nitros were led by Lauryn Vogt, who won the girls’ 10 and under backstroke in 1:11.44, won the 100-yard individual medley in 1:13.12, took second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:38.88, third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:12.90, took third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.26, third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:17.38 and sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:25.60.

Vogt was the high-scorer in the meet in her division with 118 points. Most of her finishes were team records.

In the girls’ 15-16 division, Rachel Bailey finished sixth in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:25.98 and seventh in the mile freestyle in 19:35.30.

In the boys’ 10 and under division, Tanner Copeland was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle in 31.02 and seventh in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:20.95.

In the boys’ 11-12 division, Andrew Guyer placed fourth in the 50-yard backstroke in 30.61, fourth in the 50-yard butterfly in 29.46, fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.20, seventh in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.56 and eighth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:28.94. Guyer finished with 81 points.

Rachel Bailey, Madison Horton, Annika Senn and Addison Schroeder competed in the girls’ open 800-yard freestyle relay, the 400-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard medley relay. The team was sixth in the 800-yard freestyle relay and set records in both the 800 and 400 freestyle relays.

Oliver Krehbiel swam a 1:02.32 in the 100-yard breaststroke to qualify for the Spring Sectional meet this weekend in Columbia, Mo.

“It was a true team effort,” Nitros coach Clinton Bailey said. “The relay points we were able to secure was vital to our team scoring placement. Despite all the girls focusing on their individual races, they turned out record breaking performances and helped our team win with all the points they racked up on the relays.

“It’s a long meet with many of our kids swimming each race twice in one day at their maximum. I’m very proud of their swims, but I’m even more proud of how the team did as teammates, taking care to cheer for one another and celebrate each other’s accomplishments.”

The Nitros will begin the long course season later this month.

The Nitros also will offer a summer swim team from mid-May through June with three meets in Newton. More information on the non-travel team is available at newtonsummerswim.com.

Missouri Valley

Short Course Championships

Feb. 21-24

Garvey Aquatic Center,

Wichita

Newton Nitros results

Girls 10 and under

100-yd. freestyle — 3. Lauryn Vogt 1:03.26.

200-yd. freestyle — 3. Lauryn Vogt 2:17.38.

100-yd. backstroke — 1. Lauryn Vogt 1:11.44.

100-yd. breaststroke — 6. Lauryn Vogt 1:25.60.

100-yd. butterfly — 3. Lauryn Vogt 1:12.90.

100-yd. individual medley — 1. Lauryn Vogt 1:13.12.

200-yd. individual medley — 2. Lauryn Vogt 2:38.88.

Girls 13-14

500-yd. freestyle — 27. Bryanna Bailey 5:48.64.

1,000-yd. freestyle — 12. Madison Horton 20:17.98, 13. Bryanna Bailey 20:23.88.

200-yd. backstroke — 19. Bryanna Bailey 2:20.93, 39. Madison Horton 2:31.65.

200-yd. breaststroke — 19. Bryanna Bailey 2:46.98, 23. Madison Horton 2:50.37.

50-yd. freestyle — 50. Madison Horton 27.79.

200-yd. freestyle — 20. Madison Horton 2:06.90.

200-yd. individual medley — 27. Madison Horton 2:06.09.

Girls 15-16

100-yd. freestyle — n/a. Rachel Bailey 56.65, 21. Annika Senn 56.88.

200-yd. freestyle — 12. Rachel Bailey 2:02.08, 24. Annika Senn 2:04.92.

500-yd. freestyle — 15. Rachel Bailey 5:33.13.

1,000-yd. freestyle — 6. Rachel Bailey 11:25.98.

1,650-yd. freestyle — 7. Rachel Bailey 19:35.30.

100-yd. backstroke — n/a. Rachel Bailey 1:04.44.

200-yd. backstroke — 18. Rachel Bailey 2:17.67.

400-yd. individual medley — 11. Rachel Bailey 5:02.94.

400-yd. freestyle relay (lead off leg) — Rachel Bailey 56.65.

800-yd. freestyle relay (lead off leg) — Rachel Bailey 2:04.30.

400-yd. medley relay (lead off leg, 100-yd. backstroke) — Rachel Bailey 1:04.44.

50-yd. freestyle — 21. Annika Senn 26.26.

100-yd. buttterfly — 23. Annika Senn 1:03.94.

200-yd. butterefly — 10. Annika Senn 2:28.80.

Girls 17-18

50-yd. freestyle — 11. Addison Schroeder 25.40.

100-yd. freestyle — 12. Addison Schroeder 54.60.

100-yd. backstroke — 12. Addison Schroeder 1:03.52 (1:03.31 prelims).

200-yd. backstroke — 23. Addison Schroeder 2:20.05.

100-yd. breaststroke — 17. Addison Schroeder 1:11.19.

200-yd. breaststroke — 25. Addison Schroeder 2:40.62.

Boys 10 and under

50-yd. freestyle — 6. Tanner Copeland 31.02, 22. James Guyer 33.81.

100-yd. freestyle — 10. Tanner Copeland 1:11.06, 15. James Guyer 1:12.05.

200-yd. freestyle — 9. Tanner Copeland 2:34.61, 16. James Guyer 2:39.17.

100-yd. backstroke — 7. Tanner Copeland 1:20.95, 15. James Guyer 1:26.65.

100-yd. breaststroke — 15. Tanner Copeland 1:36.52.

50-yd. butterfly — 18. Tanner Copeland 36.92.

100-yd. individual medley — 11. Tanner Copeland 1:21.20.

100-yd. butterfly — 26. Charlie Guyer 2:08.44.

200-yd. individual medley — 11. James Guyer 2:55.83.

Boys 11-12

50-yd. freestyle — 5. Andrew Guyer 27.20.

100-yd. freestyle — 10. Andrew Guyer 1:00.35.

50-yd. backstroke — 4. Andrew Guyer 30.61.

100-yd. backstroke — 7. Andrew Guyer 1:08.56.

50-yd. butterfly — 4. Andrew Guyer 29.46.

100-yd. butterfly — 10. Andrew Guyer 1:10.96.

200-yd. individual medley — 8. Andrew Guyer 2:28.94.

Boys 13-14

200-yd. butterfly — 30. Jackson Copeland 2:46.06.

Boys 15-16

50-yd. freestyle — 14. Oliver Krehbiel 23.34.

100-yd. freestyle — 30. Oliver Krehbiel 52.05.

200-yd. freestyle — 36. Oliver Krehbiel 1:58.84.

100-yd. breaststroke — 11. Oliver Krehbiel 1:02.32.

200-yd. breaststroke — 9. Oliver Krehbiel 2:21.69.