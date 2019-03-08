Don and Peg (Martin) Colborn, Salina, will celebrate their 65th anniversary March 12.

Newton residents from 1954 to 1984, they were married March 12, 1954, in Emporia.

Don earned bachelor and masters degrees from Emporia State University and taught English from 1954 to 1992 in Newton and Oakley High Schools. Peg earned bachelor and masters' degree in Clinical Psychology. She became Public Relations Director at Colby Community College and, later, at Abilene Memorial Hosptial.

The couple had seven children: Alan (deceased-2013); Cathy (Will) Summers, Albany, Oregon; Martin (Roxann) Newton; Michael (Kathleen), Moundridge; Richard, Salina; Amy (Rich) Vigil, Damascus, Maryland; and David, Staunton, Virginia. They have 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The Colborns plan to attend a Mass being celebrated for them at Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon, then return home to enjoy visits from family members and perhaps read some cards and/or letters from any old friends.