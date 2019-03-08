Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by noon Fridays. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;78;22

Some Beaches;70;30

Eastgate Chicks;63;37

Eastgate Lanes;60;40

Osima;45;55

Kustom Karriers;45;55

Family Ties;44.5;55.5

Ball Hugger;44;56

Stitches;32.5;67.5

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, 221; High Single Series — Katelynn Brown, 554; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 731; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,985.

EASTGATE METRO

Moxie’s Drinking Team;27.5;12.5

Prestige Worldwide;27.5;12.5

Hillsboro Ford;27;13

Scotty’s Dogs;26;14

Busy Bees;23;17

Todd’s Pro Shop;19;21

Fusion 5;19;21

Team Retired;18;22

Looney Tunes;16.5;23.5

Eastgate Lanes;15.5;24.5

Linn Pinns;13;27

One Left;8;32

High Single Game — Men: Jamie Brockman, Trent Nelson, 257; Women: Melissa Barton, 237; High Single Series — Men: Chunky Monares, 722; Women: Melissa Barton, 549; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,070. High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,066.

EASTGATE V-8

Ball Busters;26;10

It Doesn’t Matter;21;15

We Need Some;21;15

Platinum PDR;18;18

GGG;17;19

Team Retired;16;20

Give ‘Em 3;15;21

Gear Heads;10;26

High Single Game — Men: Darrell Hunt, 275; Women: Judy Secrest, 140; High Series — Men: Darrell Hunt, 715; Women: Judy Secrest, 382; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,087; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,984.

SILVER TOPS I

Rollaids;64.5;35.5

Hopefuls;63;37

Misfits;55.5;44.5

Sassy Four;48.5;51.5

Friends;39;61

Lucky Four;29.5;70.5

High Single Game — Men: Ervin Berger, 236; Women: Joan McCorkle, 188; High Single Series — Men: Ervin Berger, 555; Women: Carrol Lattin, 526; High Team Game — Hopefuls, 718; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,032.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;67.5;36.5

Winssome;63;41

Curtis C’s;59;45

Shish Kabobs;58;46

Foxes;54;50

Die Hards;53;51

Spare Me;49.5;54.5

Barb’s Kids;47;57

Just Luck;45.5;58.5

Teddy Bears;43;41

High Single Game — Men: Mandy Serrano, 258; Women: Barb Zenner, 192; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 634; Women: Barb Zenner, 555; High Team Game — Winssome, 789; High Team Series — Winssome, 2,137.

GOODWILL

Midway Motors;19,120

Heavy Pork;19,053

Arrowhead;18,987

Ugly Counts;18,834

Roofing Services;18,576

We B Gone;18,384

Miles Properties;18,195

High Single Game — Mike Murphy, Arrowhead, 249; High Single Series — Mike Murphy, Arrowhead, 720; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,124; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 3,152.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;46;26

I Don’t Care;42.5;29.5

Rat Pack;41;31

The Nines;35;37

La Familia;33;39

1st St. Gang;23.5;48.5

High Single Game — Men: Todd Miles, 290; Women: Erica Scott, 212; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 708; Women: Erica Scott, 585; High Team Game — I Don’t Care, 640; High Team Series — The Nines, 1,740.