Bethel signs

2-sport athlete

Bethel College signed men’s basketball and golf player Joseph Knoll of Hillsboro to a letter of intent to compete for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Knoll averaged eight points a game in basketball as a senior, helping lead the Trojans to a 16-7 record and a berth in the Class 2A sub-state championship game, falling 53-51 to Mission Valley in the finals.

"Joe comes from a winning program and is a great kid who works tirelessly," men's basketball coach Jayson Artaz said. "He has dealt with some injuries the last couple years but with his toughness I know he will bounce back and be ready to play. We are looking forward to adding him to our program and our culture."

In golf, Knoll was fifth in the Central Kansas League as a junior. He helped lead Hillsboro to a ninth-place team finish in the Class 2A state tournament. He finished tied for 64th individually at state.

He begins his senior season in golf this spring.

"We are excited to have Joseph join our golf team and look forward to the continued development of his golf game and the impact he will make on our program in the future," BC golf coach Gregg Dick said.

Knoll was an honor roll student at Hillsboro. He intends to major in business administration at Bethel.

Softball player

signs with BC

Shanaeia Mehlhaff of Great Bend signed a letter of intent to play softball at Bethel beginning with the 2019-20 school year.

Mehlhaff was a pitcher, first baseman and second baseman at Great Bend High School. She also played club softball for the G2 Heat organization.

"We're excited to bring in Shanaeia," Bethel coach David Middleton said. "She will add depth to our pitching staff and she has great command over her pitches. She is always positive, and should gel well with our current players. Shanaeia is coachable, and understands what it takes to win."

"I am very excited to continue my academic and softball career at Bethel College!" Mehlhaff said.

Mehlhaff intends to major in mathematics at Bethel.

Hesston College

announces signees

HESSTON — Hesston College announced seven athletes who have signed letters of intent to transfer to four-year colleges in the fall.

In track and cross country, Samantha Trejo of Lyons will transfer to Bethany College.

In men’s soccer, Anawin Boonprasert of Bangkok, Thailand will transfer to Middle Georgia State; and Bryson White of Fort Worth will transfer to Sterling College.

In women’s soccer, Kassandra Ayala of San Antonio will transfer to Bethel College.

In softball, Kaylen Lassley of Salina will transfer to Friends University.

In volleyball, Jade Gleason of Brush, Colo., will transfer to Bethel College; Cassidy King of Cochranville, Pa., will transfer to Lancaster Bible College.

In addition to the transfers, Annalys Hanna of Winter Park, Colo., will join the women’s soccer program at Hesston after playing volleyball for two years.

Thunder trades

goalkeepers

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder traded goalkeeper Ty Rimmer to the Cincinnati Cyclones for goalkeeper Devin Buffalo and future considerations.

Buffalo is a rookie who played four seasons at Dartmouth College, where he was 25-31-6 in 67 games with a 3.02 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage. He was an All-Ivy League second team selection as a senior.

Buffalo played for three ECHL teams this season — Greenville, Adirondak and Reading. He was 3-4-0 with a 3.83 GAA and a .874 save percentage. He hadn’t played for Cincinnati this season. He also had a brief callup to Utica of the American Hockey League, but didn’t play.

Rimmer is a seventh-year pro who played 12 games for Wichita this season, going 2-9-0 with a 3.91 GAA and a .882 save percentage.