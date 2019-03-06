Newton Medical Center (NMC) has been named one of the "Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States" by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top performing rural and community hospitals in the country,” said Val Gleason, NMC chief executive officer and president. “This designation is a true reflection of the excellent care and service that all of our providers and staff strive to provide every day.”

The annual Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics.

Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility scored in the top 100 among all rural and community hospitals nationally. Now in its ninth year, the INDEX leverages 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength (i.e. Inpatient Market Share, Outpatient Market Chare, Cost, Charge, Quality, Outcomes, Patient Perspective and Financial Stability) to determine an overall score for each hospital. Each of the INDEX’s 50 indicators is culled from publicly-available data sources.

“In an era of increased complexity and uncertainty, Top 100 hospitals have established themselves as a bellwether for rural provider performance,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Top 100 status is a real indicator of how proactive these hospitals are when it comes to pushing for performance improvement in areas such as quality, outcomes, patient safety, market share and finance.”

Five hospitals in Kansas were named on the list including Newton Medical Center, Hays Medical Center, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Pratt Regional Medical Center and Ransom Memorial Hospital (Ottawa).

Newton Medical Center is a 103-bed hospital in Newton. providing comprehensive medical care to those in Harvey and surrounding counties. Services and specialties include emergency medicine, surgical services, occupational medicine, home health and more.

The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, as well as the 2019 INDEX methodology, can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.