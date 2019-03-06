Kohlman named Bethel College VP for institutional advancement

Bethel College President Jonathan Gering has announced the appointment of Bradley Kohlman as vice president for institutional advancement (VPIA), beginning immediately.

Kohlman came to Bethel as director of alumni relations in 2016 and, since 2017, has been director of alumni development.

He is a 2007 Bethel graduate, with a B.S. in elementary education. He also earned a Master of Education in sport management from Wichita State University in 2013, and is completing hours toward becoming a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).

From 2007-15, Kohlman taught 5th grade at Ewalt Elementary School in Augusta, where he was twice nominated for Teacher of the Year. He was director of Hesston Recreation and Community Education, 2015-16

Kohlman currently serves on the board of Hesston Community Childcare Center, as the college representative to the Bethel College Student Alumni Association, and as chair of the Bethel College Relations Team at Bethel College Mennonite Church, where he and his family attend.

Health Ministries adds staff

Health Ministries Clinic of Newton recently announced three new clinical staff members.

Dawn Fair, APRN, BC-FNP, is Board Certified in Family Medicine and joined the primary care team working alongside Dr. Randall Goering. Dawn’s clinical background includes work in both urgent and acute care settings. Her professional interests lie in providing comprehensive family medicine. Dawn is currently accepting new patients at their Newton location.

Lindsey Stewart, APRN, PMHNP, is Board Certified as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. Lindsey’s clinical background includes both inpatient and outpatient psychiatric and substance abuse settings. Lindsey joined the Behavioral Health Team in February and is working alongside Dr. Mwenda Yasa.

Mark Attebery, RPh, joined HMC in January as the lead Pharmacist. This comes in conjunction with HMC opening up their own in-house pharmacy. The pharmacy is scheduled to open up in April and will be designated as a 340B entity, which opens up discount opportunities on pharmaceuticals for patients. In addition to the pricing benefits, this will also add pharmacists to HMC staff and another clinical voice to care teams. Attebery has been a pharmacist for 32 years, including the last 27 in Newton.

Newton Et Cetera Shop to award grants

Newton Et Cetera Shop invites organizations to apply for their annual Local Giving grants.

Local Giving grants are made available each spring by the Newton Et Cetera Shop board of directors.

Application forms may be downloaded at newtonetceterashop.com and must be submitted by e-mail to localgiving@newtonetceterashop.com by April 12, 2019.

Multiple grants will be awarded to selected groups by June 2019, in amounts up to $5,000.

Newton Et Cetera Shop is a nonprofit thrift shop with a mission to meet human need by raising money for Mennonite Central Committee and the local community through the sale of donated items; providing quality, affordable, recycled merchandise for the community; and encouraging stewardship and recycling.

“In 2012, Et Cetera Shop also began setting aside approximately 10 percent of its proceeds for local community giving,” said Katherine Claassen, Newton Et Cetera Shop board president. “Each spring, we’ve invited qualified organizations to apply for a grant from our Local Giving Fund.

“Since 2012, we’ve given away over $140,000 locally. That’s in addition to about $5,000 each year going to community needs as merchandise vouchers given to local organizations.”

For more information about the Local Giving grants, please contact Sara Dick, general manager, Newton Et Cetera Shop, 619 N. Main Street, Newton KS 67114; phone 316-283-9461 or e-mail manager@newtonetceterashop.com. The store is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewtonEtc/.

Community Foundation opening grant process



The North Newton Community Foundation (NNCF), an affiliate of the Central Kansas Community Foundation (CKCF), announces the opening of its 2019 grant funding process. NNCF stated that approximately



$8,700 will be awarded in 2019 through a competitive grant application process to support projects/programs that significantly benefit the citizens in the North Newton area.



Qualified applicants must possess a 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Service code, be exempt under statute (i.e. educational institution, church, city, or county), or be formally linked to an organization with such designation. Proposed projects/programs must be consistent with the NNCF Mission Statement which focuses on expansion of educational opportunities, cultural enrichment, and improvement of human health and the physical environment.



Grant applications can be accessed and completed online by going to the CKCF website, www.centralkansascf.org. Click on the “Apply Now” tab and scroll down to “Grants”. Under “North Newton Community Foundation Grant”, click "For Additional Information: Click Here."



Instructions will appear at the top of the page. Completed applications must be received no later than 5 P.M, Monday, April 4, 2019. If you have questions or need further information, please contact Jennifer Vogts, NNCF Grant Selection Committee Chair, at jenniferleevogts@gmail.com , or 316-772-7116 or Brenda Sooter, CKCF Program Manager/Grants, at Brendasooter@centralkansascf.org or 316-283-5474.