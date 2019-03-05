SOUTH HUTCHINSON - On Monday, 505 Tobacco & Liquor opened for business at 328 N. Main St., South Hutchinson, selling only tobacco - not liquor. Sales of liquor will start in April.

Also Monday, Dean Harcrow was sworn in as chief of police for South Hutchison. And Harcrow and the new business intersected Monday before the South Hutchinson City Council.

505 Tobacco & Liquor’s Greg Dovel pushed the council to vote Monday night in favor of allowing the sale of liquor on Sundays. State law leaves that decision to communities. Harcrow had just been sworn in and he was asked by Council President Joe Honeycutt ito share his view on Sunday liquor sales.

“I would like to look into it,” Harcrow began.

Dovel said it would produce revenue for the police department because Sunday sales would boost traffic and “with that traffic comes idiots,” Dovel said.

“I’ve only been here a half-hour,” Harcrow said, urging the council to wait until its next meetin on March 18 to take any action. “I really don’t think two weeks is going to kill your business,” he said to Dovel.

The council took no action Monday, but Councilmember Pete Murray said he opposed Sunday sales. “Alcohol is the largest problem in our society today,” Murray said. “I can’t see the city of South Hutchinson being a part of it,” he said.

Tom Collins, among those who had voiced support for Dovel’s request for Sunday sales, said opioids were the number one killer now. Dovel said Murray should recuse himself in two weeks because he has revealed how he’ll vote.

Currently, the only liquor store in South Hutchinson is Geak Liquor. No representative from that business spoke. Dovel’s brother is Councilmember Jeff Dovel, who was absent Monday night.

A charter ordinance is subject to a potential protest petition which could trigger a citywide vote. Some said a petition against it already was circulating, but Honeycutt said there are procedures for a protest petition and it cannot begin before an ordinance is even drawn up and voted on.

South Hutchinson and Hutchinson are among cities in Kansas where Sunday sales of liquor are prohibited. The Kansas Department of Revenue did not have data showing how many cities and which cities have taken action to permit Sunday sales, but the city of Haven has allowed Sunday sales for about a decade, and Dovel is eyeing capturing some of that business.

Dovel said South Hutchinson’s money troubles should make tax revenues from liquor sales appealing. City leaders did not think the tax income would be that significant.

Staff levels in the South Hutchinson Police Department were cut last year due to the city budget, but Harcrow will have a staff of up to five, in addition to his own job. Sgt. Paul Allen is leaving to become the law enforcement officer for Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309, but Harcrow will be able to hire a replacement. The department also currently has a patrol officer and another officer will graduate Friday from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

South Hutchinson city leaders did not reappoint Police Chief Mark Thompson at the start of 2019. Harcrow, 51, has been a private investigator since retiring as a detective with the Hutchinson Police Department in 2017. He was with that department for 23 years, and started in law enforcement in Elkhart.

South Hutchinson city leaders agreed Harcrow could continue to live in Hutchinson. His salary has not been set, but it will be within the range of $58,000 to $63,000 a year, according to city officials.