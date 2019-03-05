There’s a special bond between 13-year-old Baylian Smith and her friend Dale. The 18-year-old horse has helped her through the hardest time of her life after she was burned in a bonfire accident last May. A passionate horse lover, Baylian never dreamed how she’d get her own.

It began the last day of sixth grade 2018, when Baylian and her friends went for a bonfire cookout at her close friend’s house. Some gasoline put on by the host dad was intended to encourage the flames, but instead made them jump up on Baylian, licking her legs and arms. The dad scooped her up and doused her in the pool, probably limiting her injuries with quick thinking.

“Accidents happen, even though they’re horrible,” said Baylian’s mom. Her parents, Parrish and Joel Smith, were careful not to assign blame in the tragic mishap.

Baylian was in major shock but was coherent and, rather miraculously, walked with her parents into the Newton Medical Center Emergency Room. Within five minutes, staff assessed the severity of her burns and she was taken by ambulance to the burn unit at St. Francis Wichita. She went into surgery to clean her burns, which covered approximately 40 percent of her body, mainly legs and arms. Her face and upper chest were spared, which helped her avoid the respiratory problems that burn victims can encounter.

Doctors quickly decided Baylian would need surgery for skin grafts. This meant giving her entire back second degree burns by removing the skin to apply to the third degree burns on her limbs. Baylian spent 25 days in the hospital, including 15 days in the children’s intensive care unit.

About ten days after the accident, family friends Phil and Denise Neubauer came to visit Baylian. Her birthday wish for years had been granted by riding the Neubauers’ horses. Baylian cried as they presented her with a framed picture of the gentle Dale telling her, “This is your horse now.”

They said they would board Dale free of charge at their Burrton ranch. She was welcome to go out any time she wants and see, brush, pet and ride her very own horse.

Baylian kept the photo near her hospital room, giving her an incredible boost in motivation and hope. “The rest of the time it gave me something to look forward to,” said Baylian. “It made it easier.”

The first time her parents take her out to visit Dale after he became hers, Baylian could only walk and stand beside him for a few minutes. It was an exciting day when she was well enough to ride him again.

Baylian’s determination to live her life fully is clear to see. The same day she got out of the rehab hospital, Baylian went straight to her family’s shaved iced stand, The Chilly Goat. She worked there for three hours, later admitting it was probably too much for her first day. Through the summer, she helped her two older sisters and younger brother taking customers’ orders at the Chilly Goat, mainly in the cooler evenings. “My older sisters let me do the talking,” said Baylian, who said she was the most outgoing.

Depending on the weather, Baylian goes to visit Dale once a month or more. Each time, Phil Neubauer teaches her about horsemanship. The Neubauers made sure Baylian was a well-equipped, later giving her a cowgirl hat and chaps.

It will take time, but Baylian continues to heal and will wear uncomfortable compression garments for another year, which is like Spanx with zippers.

“The Neubauers and Dale have been a huge part of her healing,” said Baylian’s mom. “Each step of the way has been a little dream come true.”