The 2018-2019 Division IV All League results were named Tuesday morning. Austin Harriger, a junior from Wellington, received Honorable Mention. He was 1-0 for the League and 1-0 overall. Devontr’e Parker, a sophomore from Wellington, also received Honorable Mention. He was 1-0 for the League and 5-11 overall. Finally, Kanden Young, a junior from Wellington, was named to the First Team, and was 3-0 for the League, and 32-11 overall. Congratulations to these young men.