EL DORADO — The season came to an end for the Moundridge Wildcat boys’ basketball team with a 39-37 loss to the Caldwell Bluejays Saturday in the finals of the Class 1A sub-state finals at the Power Plant Gym at Butler County Community College in El Dorado.

Moundridge trailed 8-4 after the first quarter, 16-14 at the half and 29-23 after three quarters.

Jalen Risley led Caldwell with 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Corbin Rice added 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers.

Dillon Vogts led Moundridge with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Brady Helms scored 12 points and Remington Creed added nine.

Caldwell is 23-2 and faces Berean Academy at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

Moundridge ends the season 16-9, losing three seniors — Vogts, Creed and Kevin Vivanco.

MOUNDRIDGE (16-9) — Kohl 0 0-0 2, 0; Unruh 1 0-0 0, 2; Vogts 0 (4) 2-2 1, 14; Schlosser 0 0-0 2, 0; Kauffman 0 0-0 2, 0; Helms 5 2-2 1, 12; Creed 3 (1) 0-0 0, 9; TOTALS 9 (5) 4-4 8, 37.

CALDWELL (23-2) — Volavka 4 0-0 2, 8; Noyes 2 2-2 1, 6; Risley 1 (3) 0-0 2, 11; Rice 2 (2) 0-0 0, 10; Thompson 2 0-1 0, 4; Ward 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (5) 2-3 5, 39.

Moundridge;4;10;9;14;—37

Caldwell;8;8;13;10;—39