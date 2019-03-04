Wilson takes

3rd at nationals

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Bethel College senior Kyle Wilson finished off his indoor track career with a third-place finish in the shot put at the NAIA Indoor Nationals Saturday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the campus of South Dakota State in Brookings.

After fouling on his first two attempts, Wilson uncorked a mark of 17.50 meters (57-5), shattering his personal best and school record of 16.40 meters (53-9 3/4) set Jan. 12.

He finished with marks of 17.39, 17.01 and 16.29 meters.

Wilson was second heading into finals. Coil Brennan of Indiana Wesleyan uncorked a mark of 18.31 meters (60-0 3/4) to win the event and push Wilson into third.

Wilson earns NAIA All-America honors for a top-three finish. He is just the second BC athlete to earn indoor All-America honors.

Bethel opens the outdoot season March 16 at the Blue Dragon Special Invite at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

BC netters

split with Doane

WICHITA — The Bethel College tennis teams split a dual meet against Doane Saturday at Genesis West Central in Wichita.

The matches were scheduled as the Threshers’ home opener, but moved to an indoor facility in Wichita because of the weather.

The BC women won 5-4, while the men fall 8-1.

The Thresher women won four of the six singles matches as Jennifer Harrison, Mallory Meier, Cheyenne Miles and Kaci Wilson each claimed wins. Wilson won a third-set tie-breaker to keep the Threshers on top.

Miles and Wilson won at second doubles.

Two of the four BC losses came via forfeit as the Threshers were open at sixth singles and third doubles.

The sole winner for the Bethel men came at first singles, where Nolan Schrader claimed a straight-set win over Ignacio Morell.

At third singles, Bethel’s Ryan LaCombe fell in a third-set tie-breaker.

The Bethel women are 3-1. The BC men are 1-3. The Bethel men play at 2 p.m. March 10 at NCAA Division II Emporia State. Both teams play March 26, when they host Kansas Wesleyan to open KCAC play.

WOMEN

Bethel 5, Doane 4

SINGLES — Brylee Lauby D def. Serena Wong B 6-3, 6-4; Jennifer Harrison B def. Ariel Ortiz D 6-4, 6-1; Mallory Meier B def. Ava Macke D 6-1, 6-3; Cheyenne Miles B def. Makayla Rice D 6-1, 6-3; Kaci Wilson B def. Payton Stalder D 1-6, 6-4, 10-3 TB; Daniella Ruiz Martinez D won by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Brylee Lauby-Ariel Ortiz D def. Serena Wong-Jennifer Harrison B 8-3; Cheyenne Miles-Kaci Wilson B def. Ava Macke-Makayla Rice D 8-3; 3. Payton Stalder-Daniella Ruiz Martinez D won by forfeit.

MEN

Doane 8, Bethel 1

SINGLES — Nolan Schrader B def. Ignacio Morell D 6-4, 6-2; Jorge Chevez D def. Dylan Miera B 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Grayson McCartney D def. Ryan LaCombe B 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 TB; Alejandro Benitez D def. Gabe Johnson B 8-6; Arcane Boles D def. Jordan Singh B 8-1; Elliott Abromeit D def. Zachary Shima B 8-5.

DOUBLES — Ignacio Morell-Grayson McCartney D def. Nolan Schrader-Gabe Johnson B 8-6; Jorge Chevez-Elliott Abromeit D def. Ryan LaCombe-Jordan Singh B 8-3; Alejandro Benitez-Arcane Boles D def. Zachary Shima-Shawn Bontrager B 8-5.

Hesston falls

to CCCC

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team fell to Cloud County Community College 8-5 Friday in Hesston.

Cloud County took the lead with eight runs total in innings two through four. Hesston scored a run in the third inning and two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings.

Cloud County, 6-4, used six pitchers with Bradan Pierce going two innings for the win. Corben Peters tossed the final two innings for the save, striking out three. Starter Josh Laukkanen went three innings, striking out five. Trey Asher struck out three.

Jace Armstrong went three for four hitting for the Thunderbirds, driving in three runs. Ramon Vingochea went two for three with two RBIs. Cooper Schlochtermeier went two for three with an RBI.

Hesston starter Hudson Smith took the loss for the Larks. David Ryan struck out four in 3.1 innings.

Nariki Fujimura went two for five hitting for Hesston with two RBIs. Noah Roberts also drove in two runs.

Hesston is 2-6. The four-game weekend series against Dakota County Technical College was postponed because of the weather. Hesston plays at 1 p.m. Thursday at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, followed by a three-game series against Northeast (Neb.) Community College at home beginning at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Cloud Co.;024;200;000;—8;9;0

Hesston;001;000;220;—5;7;1

Laukkanen, Pierce (W, 1-0) 4, Acosta 6, Asher 7, Bechard 8, Peters (S, 2) 8 and Larsen; Smith (L, 0-3), Woody 3, Ryan 3, Milburn 7, Goettel 9 and Stull.