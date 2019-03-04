Murder charges against both men who were arrested in connection with a May 2018 fatal shooting have been dropped.

A first-degree murder charge was dismissed without prejudice against Rahnel Erik Rayford, 28, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Monday.

"New information was provided to my office that requires additional investigation related to that crime," he said. "Dismissal of that charge without prejudice will allow time for necessary follow-up to take place."

Charges were dismissed last week against Justin McCoy.

On May 13, Topeka police responded to the 1300 block of S.E. Madison where they found Patricia Sanders, 37, who was deceased. She had been shot multiple times.

Rayford and McCoy were arrested later that month, but released after a Shawnee County District judge ruled there wasn't probable cause to move the case forward. The pair were then arrested and charged in August.

Rayford still faces an attempted murder charge, Kagay said.