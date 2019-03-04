It is not often that three legislators representing two different branches of state government, and two political parties, can agree on something. But Saturday morning there was agreement from the Harvey County delegation on one issue — sales tax on food.

New Governor Laura Kelly was elected after making lowering the sales tax on food a campaign issue. However, her first budget does not contain lowering that tax.

“If there is one thing that Senator (Carolyn) McGinn (R-Sedgwick), (Rep.) Tim (Hodge) (D-North Newton) and I all agree on is that we can do better with food sales tax,” said Rep. Steven Owens (R-Hesston) during a legislative breakfast March 2 in Newton. “There is no question. It was not in the governor's budget, and so be it. Hopefully we can make some headway on that.”

Hodge has twice campaigned on the issue, and has supported an amendment to a tax bill this year that would reduce the sales tax on groceries by one cent. He said March 2 he was disappointed that a reduction of the sales tax on food did not appear in the governor's budget.

“That is a big disappointment for me,” Hodge said. “I think we get something there this session and if not this session, next session. It needs to happen. We can not put the cost of government on the least of these. It is not right, it is not fair, it is not Christian — choose your adjective. It is not right. … It is as regressive as all get out.”

McGinn is working on a budget as well while serving on the Senate Budget Committee — and believes that Kelly looked at other priorities — like increasing funds to education and other programs — before reducing the sales tax on groceries.

“I think it was switched for other priorities that she is trying to get going forward in her first year,” McGinn said.

But the effort is far from over. Not only was there an amendment to a tax bill in the house, McGinn has worked on the budget for committee has been working on reducing the sales tax on food as well.

She has offered a bill to lower the sales tax on food over time — starting with one cent in the next budget year.

McGinn said that would cost the state $60 million in revenue in year one.

The bill was granted a hearing in the senate tax committee.

“It was a very positive hearing,” McGinn said. “... There were a lot of food and farm councils that testified and small grocery stores. It was a very good hearing. It could become part of the play at some point in time as we banter tax ideas around.”

The bill she put forward would lower the sales tax on groceries by one penny a year for three years.

“Depending on our balances and those kinds of things, we can manage that as to whether we can afford it,” McGinn. “It would get us out of being the number one state as the highest sales tax in the nation.”