Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations, which appeared in The Newton Kansan last week:

• Cathy Woodward and Renee Wiens-Evangelista of Santa Fe 5-6 Center, who led a class cooking a meal for New Hope Shelter.

• Wildcat Creek Ranch and Arena near Whitewater, for hosting the American Kennel Club Agility Trials, a three day event by the Wichita Dog Training Club.

• Newton Bible Christian School, for announcing an open house.

• The Hesston Bethel Performing Arts Series, for hosting the Berlin-based Armida Quartet.

• Ron Wilson, director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development and Kansan Columnist, who spoke at the Frederic Remington Area Historical Society.

• Organizers of the Spring into Arts Festival, for announcing a month full of events.

• Hesston College, for announcing the creation of the Leo and Dorothy Miller Bible and Ministry Scholarship Fund.

• St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, for announcing the 2019 Lenten Prayer and Icon Retreat.

• West Zion Mennonite Church of Moundridge, for announcing a bicycle collection drive.

• First Bank of Newton, for hosting a Chamber After Hours.

• Integrity Medicine, for being announced as the presenters for the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

• Moundridge High School boys basketball, for qualifying for the substate finals with an overtime win.

• Bethel College softball, for collecting their first win of the year..

• Braylen Brewer and Kyle Wilson of Bethel College track and field, who each competed at the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Brookings, South Dakota.

• Berean Academy boys basketball, for qualifying for the substate finals.

• Greg Hanson and the Sand Creek Festival committee, who announced the first St. Gregory's Day Parade March 16.

• The Mennonite Historical and Agricultural Museum, which is celebrating its 45th year of operation.

• Harvey County Master Gardners, which announced the 2019 Home and Garden Show will be March 16 and 17.

• Angela Black, a teacher at Walton 21st Century Rural Life Center, who was awarded a citizenship award by the McPherson VFW.

• Berean Academy, Tabor College and Wellington High School, who created a mass choir to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York.

• Area students who earned honors for colleges and universities.

• Savannah Simmons of Newton, who competed at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships as a member of the Missouri Western State track team.

• Caleb Farmer of Remington High School wrestling, who signed a letter of intent to compete at Neosho County Community College.

• Madi Horton, Annika Senn, Addi Schroeder and Oliver Krehbiel of the Newton Nitros Swim Club, who each won an event at the Missouri Valley District Championships.

• Moundridge schools, for passing a bond issue to renovate the schools in the Moundridge school district.

• Grant Treaster and Wyatt Hendrickson of Newton High School wrestling, who each won their weight class at the Kansas High School Activities Association Class 5A State Wrestling Championships.

• The Great Plains Jazz Orchestra and Newton High School Jazz I ensemble, who will play during the Charles Olson Memorial Scholarship jazz concert.

• AJ Carbajal of Newton, who as a 12-year-old spends time every week as a volunteer at Norm's Coffee Bar.

• The city of Newton, which was awarded a grant to purchase an electronic ticket writing system for the Newton Police Department.

• The Newton Chorale, which hosted a “Prelude to Spring” concert.

• Ultimate Martial Arts, for hosting the first “Newton Fight Night” mixed martial arts event.

• Bethel College men's and women's tennis, for opening the 2019 season.

• Prairie View, which is celebrating the organization's 65th anniversary.

• Plains Equity Exchange and MKC, which announced a merger.

• The Moundridge Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a job fair.