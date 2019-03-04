GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Bethel College softball team claimed a second win over a team receiving votes in the NAIA poll in as many days.

The Threshers downed Texas Wesleyan 5-2 Saturday in play at McFalls Park in Grand Prairie.

The Threshers edged Morningside College Friday.

Bethel finishes weekend play 2-2, improving to 2-5 for the season.

Saturday, Bethel downed Texas Wesleyan 5-2. Bethel scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the third. TWU, 1-3, scored all of its runs in the top of the sixth.

Bethel pitcher Riley Johnson went the distance for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts, improving to 2-1.

No one had more than one hit in the game. Peyton Uznanski drove in two runs for Bethel. Laura Pineda, Emilee Overbay and Sydney Harper each drove in a run.

Hailey Hollingsworth drove in a run for Texas Wesleyan.

TWU starter Makenna Aycock lasted just two outs, taking the loss, Lacy Mann finished the game, allowing one earned run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

In Friday’s late game, Bethel fell to Hastings 8-1. Hastings scored two runs in the first inning, five in the fifth and a run in the seventh.

Bethel scored in the bottom of the sixth.

Madison McDowell and Kerrigan Simons each went two for three hitting for Bethel. Laura Pineda drove in the sole run for the Threshers.

Hastings pitcher Kyra Maguire went the distance for the win, allowing a run on five hits with four strikeouts.

Brie Bailey went three for four hitting for the Broncos with two RVIs. Julia Reimer also drove in two runs. Tatiem Bender went two for four hitting. Bailey Collingham went two for five.

Bethel will hold its home opener at 1 p.m. Friday against Central Christian College at Allen Wedel Field.

vs. Hastings

Hastings;200;050;1;—8;11;1

Bethel;000;001;0;—1;5;3

McGuire (W, 1-1) and Langer; McDowell (L, 0-4), Smith 7 and Overbay.

vs. Texas Wesleyan

Tx.Wes.;000;002;0;—2;6;1

Bethel;302;000;x;—5;6;1

Aycock (L, 1-5), Mann 1 and Sutton; Johnson (W, 2-1) and Overbay. Time — 1:30.