EMPORIA — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team’s bench outscored Olpe 25-0, leading to a 52-40 Warrior win Saturday in the finals of the Class 1A sub-state tournament at White Auditorium in Emporia.

The Warriors saw a 15-point lead in the second half reduced to two before pulling away down the stretch.

“The defense got a little bit lax,” Berean Academy coach Lewis Wiebe said. “We made some mistakes offensively. The kids came back and made some plays — they made some shots and made some plays. Our defense got better in that last four minutes. … We haven’t had that problem in a while. We had it in the beginning of the season. We’ve had different guys step up this season. We have eight guys who have stepped up at some point this season.”

The Warriors were led by Zachary Dugger, who came off the bench to score 13 points with nine rebounds. Chase Wiebe scored 11 points off the bench. Caleb Bisterfeld added 11 points.

“We just played together as a team,” Dugger said. “We played together as a team. We played well at the end of the game. We did a good job of moving the ball. Our philosophy is any one of our players can go off on a given night. We had a couple guys play well tonight, especially Caleb. He played great defense. I don’t think we would have won the game without his defense.”

Olpe, which ends the season 16-7, was led by Dawson McCarth with 16 points and Camden Hoelting with 14.

Berean hit 14 of 16 from the free throw line, while Olpe was nine of 15. Berean held a 32-24 rebounding advantage.

The Warriors jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter. Olpe got back in the game in the second quarter with a 5-0 run. Berean answered with a 5-0 run of its own. A Zachary Koontz trey put the Warriors up by 13 at the half, 24-11.

Berean turned the ball over on its first two possessions of the second half. Olpe scored the first four points of the third quarter to spark a 6-2 run. A Caleb Bisterfeld three-point play broke the run and put Berean back up by 12. Kiegan Vogt added two free throws.

The Warriors led by 15, but Camden Hoelting answered with a jumper and a 3-pointer. The Warriors led 33-23 at the end of the quarter.

Olpe opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers. After a Berean miss from 3-point range, Camden Hoelting hit two free throws to cut the Warrior lead to two.

Wiebe broke the run with a 3-pointer with 6:01 in regulation. Devin Rust followed with two free throws.

Olpe came back with a 6-0 run to get within one. A Wiebe layup put Berean up by six with 2:15 in regulation. After one of two Olpe free throws, Berean came back with a layup and two free throws to get back out by nine.

“Those things happen in basketball,” Dugger said. “We just fought through it. We hit some free throws down the stretch and kept doing the things we need to do. Hopefully, we can play three more games. That’s what we’re hoping for. We just have to play good basketball.”

Berean takes on 23-2 Caldwell at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City. Caldwell edged Moundridge 39-37 in the sub-state final.

Berean makes its first trip to state since 2016 and is making its first trip to Dodge City for state.

“We had a tough regional and the sub-state draw was tough too,” Lewis Wiebe said. “We’re looking forward to playing a tough opponent.”

OLPE (16-7) — Barnard 2-8 3-6 8, D.Redeker 0-1 2-2 2, Ca.Hoelting 5-19 3-5 14, McCarthy 6-10 1-2 16, C.Hoelting 0-0 0-0 0, Blankley 0-0 0-0 0, Robert 0-0 0-0 0, N.Redeker 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, D.Hoelting 0-1 0-0 0, Argabright 0-0 0-0 0, Skalsky 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13-40 9-15 40.

BEREAN ACADEMY (22-3) — Bisterfeld 4-7 3-3 11, Koontz 3-4 0-0 7, Unruh 0-2 0-0 0, Vogt 0-8 2-2 2, Rust 2-7 3-3 7, Landis 0-1 0-0 0, Timken 0-0 0-0 0, Wiebe 3-4 3-4 11, Dugger 5-8 2-2 13, Snook 0-0 1-2 1, Peterjohn 0-0 0-0 0, Hoover 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17-41 14-16 52.

Olpe;2;9;12;17;—40

Berean Ac.;12;12;9;19;—52

Total fouls — Olp. 15, BA 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Olp. 5-17 (Barnard 1-3, D.Redeker 0-1, Ca.Hoelting 1-8, McCarthy 3-5), BA 4-11 (Bisterfeld 0-2, Koontz 1-1, Vogt 0-2, Landis 0-1, Wiebe 2-3, Dugger 1-2). Rebounds — Olp. 24 (D.Redeker 6), BA 32 (Dugger 9). Assists — Olp. 4 (D.Redeker 2), BA 10 (Wiebe 3). Turnovers — Olp. 12 (D.Redeker 3, McCarthy 3), BA 12 (Bistefeld 3). Blocked shots — Olp. 1 (McCarthy 1), BA 3 (Bisterfeld 1, Koontz 1, Wiebe 1). Steals — Olp. 5 (D.Redeker 2, Ca.Hoelting 2), BA 9 (Vogt 3, Dugger 3).