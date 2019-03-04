Eleven events in March will kick off the Spring into the Arts Celebration, which includes three months of activities in the Newton area.

Events begin the first week of March with a Sunday-Afternoon-at-the-Museum presentation by Dr. Kris Erums of Spencer Museum of Art, who will discuss Chinese propaganda posters, which are currently on display at the Kauffman Museum. The presentation begins at 3 p.m. March 3 at the museum. The Newton Chorale will also present its spring concert, “Prelude to Spring,” at 4:30 p.m. on March 3 at Bethel College Mennonite Church. Both events are free and open to the public.

Hesston Bethel Performing Arts will host the Armida Quartett, a Berlin-based string quartet that re-envisions Mozart by juxtaposing his pieces with those by contemporary composers. That performance starts at 7:30 p.m. March 5 at Hesston Mennonite Church. Tickets are $23 and $27 and available at hesstonbethel.org or by calling 620-327-8144.

St. Paddy’s Palooza begins at noon March 16 in Memorial Hall at Bethel College and will feature Irish dancing, music and food. It is presented by Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts. Admission is by donation, $10 is suggested.

On March 19, Patricia Middleton will present “The Story of Susanna Madora Salter,” a historical presentation about the United States’ first female mayor, at 7 p.m. at Newton Public Library. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Newton Presbyterian Manor will recognize artists participating in its “Art is Ageless” exhibit at 2:30 p.m. March 21 at the Manor. The non-juried exhibition is open to any artist age 65 or older. Work will be on display at the Manor from March 21 through April 5. The reception is free and open to the public.

An expanded Third Thursday event will bring back Art and Music in the Heart of Newton on March 21 with special music and extended shopping hours until 8 p.m. at Clayworks, Gathered Goods, Newton Public Library, and Prairie Harvest, which will host a pop-up exhibit of children’s art and offer fajitas and Salted Creamery ice cream for sale.

Also on March 21, Carriage Factory Gallery will host a dedication of the Newton Murals and Arts Project work that was completed at 526 N. Main earlier this year. The dedication begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a silent auction to support future murals. Special music, refreshments and art displays will also be offered through 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Newton Public Library will offer two free presentations in late March, with photographer Amy Sharp discussing wedding and family photography at 7 p.m. March 26 and Katie Schmidt with Dyck Arboretum offering ideas for small space gardening at 7 p.m. March 28.

Rounding out the art celebration’s opening month will be “Bravo Broadway,” the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra’s spring pops concert. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. March 30 at Memorial Hall at Bethel College and feature guest conductors from the symphony orchestra and music from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Greatest Showman,” “Jurassic Park” and “Hamilton.” Advance tickets are $13 for adults and $6 for students and will be available beginning March 16 at www.nmkso.org, the symphony office and Faith & Life Bookstore. Tickets are also sold at the door for $15 for adults and $7 for students. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with ticketed adult.

The Spring into the Arts is presented by Newton Area Arts and Culture organization. For a complete list of events, go to www.ToNewton.com/spring-arts-festival.html.