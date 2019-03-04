1. See the Kansas premier

The independent film "Julia Blue" keeps winning awards, and a week after making its debut in Scotland, it will screen in Bethel College’s Krehbiel Auditorium.

"Julia Blue" will show at 7 p.m. March 8. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center, to be followed by a Q&A with director Roxy Toporowych. She will also speak earlier that day, at 11 a.m., in Krehbiel Auditorium for the Friday convocation. Both events are free.

In 2018, "Julia Blue" was an official selection at the Cleveland, Phoenix and Berkshires International Film Festivals, in addition to Seattle. It won Best Feature Film at the Anchorage Film Festival, and earned Toporowych a Special Jury Prize for Best Director, World Cinema at the Woodstock Film Festival.



So far in 2019, "Julia Blue" has been an official selection of the Snowdance Independent Film Festival (Bavaria, Jan. 25 to Feb.2) and the Glasgow Film Festival, where it screened Feb. 24 and 25.



The film’s story follows Julia, a photojournalism student living in war-torn Ukraine, who finds her intended path towards the future challenged after she meets and falls for English, a young soldier fresh from the war zone.

2. All that jazz

The annual Charles Olson Memorial Sholarship jazz concert will be 7 p.m. March 9 in the auditorium of Newton High School, 900 W. 12th.

The concert will feature the Great Plains Jazz Orchestra. Also on the stage that night will be the Newton High School Jazz I ensemble, a drum duet by Keith Woolery and Nick Slater, vocalist Alicia Dale, vocalist Andy Horner and vocalist Keith Woolery.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students and are available at Prairie Harvest. Tickets at the door will be $12 for adults and $5 for students.

The Charles Olson Memorial Scholarship provides funding for private music instruction for Newton High School instrumental music students.

3. Find consensus

The Special Consensus delivers award-winning bluegrass in a classic vein but with more than enough modern sensibilities to attract every ear in this now pleasantly multi-faceted genre.

The Special Consensus will perform at 4 p.m. March 4 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston. For tickets or more information, call 620-327-8127.

4. Head to Mojos

The Joel Boettger Quartet will perform with Clay Jenkins at 6 p.m. March 11 at Mojo's at Bethel College in North Newton. The performance is hosted by Bethel College Jazz Studies and will feature standards and originals. It is free and open to the public.

5 Check out NCBS

Newton Bible Christian School will host an open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 7 at the school, 900 Old Main.

The open house is a chance for prospective students and parents to meet faculty members, view facilities, browse school curriculum and meet current parents of students. There will be bounce houses for children and school leaders will speak about 2019-20 plans.

For more information, call 283-1337 or email nbcs@newtonbible.org.