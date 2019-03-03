Sunday

Mar 3, 2019 at 12:01 AM



KSHSAA SUB-STATES

CLASS 6A

GIRLS

EAST #1

Championship—Olathe Northwest 52, Blue Valley North 46

EAST #2

Championship—Olathe East 43, Leavenworth 41 (ot)

EAST #3

Championship—SM Northwest 51, Olathe South 48

EAST #4

Championship—Olathe North 74, Shawnee Mill Valley 56 (ot)

WEST #1

Championship—Liberal 46, Garden City 18

WEST #2

Championship—Derby 60, Lawrence 40

WEST #3

Championship—Topeka 51, Manhattan 42

WEST #4

Championship—Topeka Washburn Rural 50, Wichita South 39



CLASS 5A

BOYS

EAST #1

Championship—Bonner Springs 72, Shawnee Heights 56

EAST #2

Championship—Basehor-Linwood 64, Topeka Seaman 44

EAST #3

Championship—Pittsburg 80, KC Schlagle 59

EAST #4

Championship—Lenexa St. James 49, KC Washington 42

WEST #1

Championship—Maize 53, Goddard Eisenhower 47

WEST #2

Championship—Andover Central 55, Maize South 50

WEST #3

Championship—Wichita Carroll 62, McPherson 49

WEST #4

Championship—Salina Central 45, Wichita Heights 41



CLASS 4A

GIRLS

EAST #1

Championship—SM Miege 70, Paola 20

EAST #2

Championship—KC Piper 58, Chanute 26

EAST #3

Championship—Baldwin 49, Parsons 18

EAST #4

Championship—Eudora 36, Labette County 17

WEST #1

Championship—Abilene 43, Wichita Trinity 27

WEST #2

Championship—Nickerson 58, Rose Hill 51

WEST #3

Championship—Circle 50, Pratt 33

WEST #4

Championship—Ulysses 35, Wamego 21



CLASS 3A

CANEY SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Girard 55, Baxter Springs 48

Girls championship—Columbus 63, Cherryvale 46

EUREKA SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Eureka 64, Burlington 58

Girls championship—Eureka 52, Burlington 49

HAVEN SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Kingman 65, Wichita Collegiate 62

Girls championship—Cheney 62, Haven 52

HOISINGTON SUB-STATE

Boys championship—TMP-Marian 60, Smoky Valley 35

Girls championship—Norton 51, Russell 49

KISMET SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Larned 69, Hugoton 67

Girls championship—Scott City 50, Cimarron 37

MARYSVILLE SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Maur Hill-Mount Academy 44, Nemaha Central 28

Girls championship—Nemaha Central 46, Marysville 31

PERRY SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Perry-Lecompton 47, Silver Lake 46

Girls championship—Royal Valley 44, Jefferson West 29

RILEY SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Beloit 67, Riley County 58

Girls championship—Clay Center 26, Riley County 21



CLASS 2A

ARMA SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Pittsburg Colgan 40, Yates Center 32

Girls championship—West Elk 47, Pittsburg Colgan 43 (ot)

BLUE RAPIDS SUB-STATE

Boys championship—McLouth 58, Republic County 33

Girls championship—Jackson Heights 56, Atchison County 39

CONWAY SPRINGS SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Hutchinson Trinity 66, Medicine Lodge 43

Girls championship—Garden Plain 34, Conway Springs 28

LEOTI SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Plainville 69, Ellis 56

Girls championship—Trego 42, Plainville 26

MARION SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Mission Valley 53, Hillsboro 51

Girls championship—Wabaunsee 59, Northern Heights 43

MEADE SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Ness City 66, Lakin 58

Girls championship—Stanton County 42, Sublette 36

PLEASANTON SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Lawrence Seabury 95, Shawnee Maranatha 71

Girls championship—Olathe Heritage Christian 49, Pleasanton 48

STERLING SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Inman 62, Sacred Heart 53 (ot)

Girls championship—Sterling 54, Inman 27



CLASS 1A

ALMA SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Lebo 55, Blue Valley Randolph 53

Girls championship—Rural Vista 60, Frankfort 43

CLAY CENTER SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Hanover 60, Burlingame 49

Girls championship—Hanover 55, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 34

DODGE CITY SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Macksville 71, South Gray 58

Girls championship—South Central 53, Pretty Prairie 45

EL DORADO SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Caldwell 39, Moundridge 37

Girls championship—Waverly 53, Argonia 50

EMPORIA SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Berean Academy 52, Olpe 40

Girls championship—Olpe 55, Caldwell 26

GREAT BEND SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Osborne 61, Northern Valley 47

Girls championship—Central Plains 69, Atwood 13

PRATT SUB-STATE

Boys championship—St. John 36, Attica 34

Girls championship—South Gray 41, Spearville 40

WaKEENEY SUB-STATE

Boys championship—Central Plains 54, Sharon Springs 31

Girls championship—Thunder Ridge 47, Golden Plains 33