It may not feel like pool season with the cold February temps nipping at collars instead of heat bearing down on shorts, but it is time to think about the season ahead.

The municipal pool is set to open this summer, but with a caveat according to Brian Bascue, superintendent of the Newton Recreation Commission.

“We are going to try to open. We don't know how everything is going to be,” Bascue said. “There is a question of how our filter system is going to function this summer. It was working when we shut down last summer. Our goal is to open as normal and see how everything works.”

He said if it does not work, or breaks down, the pool will close.

Bascue is referring to a sand filter system, which according to the Recreation Commission needs to be replaced. That work was part of a proposed $1.7 million in renovations that came before the commission last year.

The commission, however, was unable to pass a motion to proceed with the project after more than 18 months of discussion and planning for a possible renovation of the pool.

“There was a sense that there needed to be more strategic planning around community amenities,” said Erin McDaniel, public information officer for the city.

That strategic planning has not moved forward, as the commission has not come to an agreement of how — or even if — a comprehensive and scientific survey of city residents is done.

“I have watched the library be a low priority forever. It is because there will always be a water main break. If we do not prioritize things like a pool or a library, it will always be overshadowed by something that will break,” said City Commissioner Barth Hague.

Hague has advocated for a survey of residents that lists multiple projects and initiatives to try and gauge what residents see as the most important needs of the community.

That comprehensive survey discussed by the commission has not occurred.

“I was wondering why we had not gone ahead with (the survey) yet,” asked City Commissioner Glen Davis during a recent work session.

“City staff made some contacts with entities that do scientific surveys,” McDaniel said. “... We got some (cost) quotes that were given to commissioners verbally. The idea did not seem to be getting a lot of traction with commissioners. … We have not pursued the idea of hiring a firm to do surveying. It is unclear what the commission's ultimate goal is of the survey. That has held staff back from pursuing it more.”

The commission has not committed to spending funds for the completion of the survey.

This week, however, the commission learned it may not have to do so. City Manager Bob Myers told the commission there may be an opportunity to work with the Regional Economic Area Partnership to have some survey work done as part of upcoming work by REAP on the region.

REAP is looking for an individual city to partner with as they have survey work performed, and is willing to tailor the questions to what the city would like to learn.

I said 'oh, maybe that could be Newton.'” Myers said. “If this is a viable option, this could be a very significantly less expensive option.”

Myers will be meeting with REAP to explore that option. He brought the idea to the commission during a work session dedicated to goal setting for the 2019-20 budget year.

At that session, commissioners were given a two-page list of projects and priorities — including renovations to the pool, a new library facility, dealing with chid care service shortages, housing studies facility needs and more.

“I can do my evaluation of this, but how does the community value this,” Hague asked.