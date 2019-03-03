Jason Mitchell has repeatedly written about the school bond in his opinion piece, the “Conservative View.” As a member of the USD 373 Board of Education, I would like to provide a different perspective — and some facts.

The bond we are working on right now is $85 million split into two questions. The first question is $61 million to remodel the high school, add FEMA approved storm shelters at all of our schools, reduce overcrowding and class size, increase security and technology and replace aging HVAC systems. The second question is $24m for a new elementary school south of Highway 50.

Mr. Mitchell has claimed that we do not need a new elementary school because we have empty classrooms. There are only four empty classrooms in Newton. Walton Rural Life Center has 10 classes. The facility at Walton is in bad shape; it’s too small; the storm shelter is inadequate; there are water pooling and mold issues; and there is no teacher lounge. We need to renovate Walton (2017 bond) or build a new school. The new bond includes money for a new school, south of Highway 50, for the Rural Life Center and its teachers, staff, students and award-winning agriculture program. Mitchell is insinuating we do not need a new school to relocate Walton because we have empty classrooms in Newton. There are 10 classes at Walton and four empty classrooms in Newton. How are we supposed to fit 10 classes into four empty classrooms? The math doesn't add up.

It is true that not every classroom in the district is used as a traditional classroom. We also use classrooms for dedicated music, art, science and mostly special education space. We could repurpose those rooms to avoid adding more classrooms. But would that be what is best for kids? Most certainly not, and it could lead to a lawsuit if we don’t follow federal guidelines on special education space.

Another reason we want to add classroom space is so we can reduce our class size. Mr. Mitchell claims adding classrooms will not improve achievement, this is wrong. Research shows a smaller class size improves educational outcomes. Our class size at the elementary and middle school level is too high; we need more classrooms to reduce it.

Mr. Mitchell also claims we spend millions on capital outlay and maintenance each year, but that does not seem to be enough. He is right on this one. Our capital outlay budget from the state is based on how many dollars our mill levy can generate. It is not based on how many buildings we have or how old those buildings are. Not only do we need to perform maintenance with this budget, but we also use it for major purchases (computers, buses, HVAC replacements) and tech-infrastructure upgrades. The capital outlay requests for next year are $4.9 million while the budget is only $1.3 million. We simply do not have the budget to make the improvements we need.

Mr. Mitchell claims an $85 million bond is too high. I agree it is high, but we really need all these projects. Since 2017, we have had two different community teams working on the scope of the bond. We can never seem to find projects to cut. That tells me once community members have the information, they agree we need these projects. We need FEMA approved storm shelters at all of our schools. We need to replace aging HVAC systems. We need technology and safety upgrades to keep our kids safe. We need additional classrooms to reduce class size. $85 million is a lot of money, but not unheard of for districts in our area. At the end of fiscal year 2017, Goddard had almost $174 million in debt, Maize had $117 million, Derby had $89 million, and Valley Center had $76 million. These communities have invested in their schools; we need to do the same.

Mitchell has also rambled about teachers being forced to support the bond and his distrust for the architects helping the district develop the bond scope. Don’t listen to the conspiracy theories. If you ever have questions about the process, please reach out to a board member or come to a board meeting!

— Angela Becker is serving her first term as a member of the Newton USD 373 Board of Education. She can be reached at Angela.Becker@usd373.org