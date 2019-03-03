In the Kansan newsroom we have a saying — the only stupid question is the unasked question.

Right now, we have one of those. So does the City Commission.

About a week ago, the City of El Dorado put out a comparison of utility rates of eight cities in the region, selected at random. Not surprisingly Newton was at the top. All of us who live in this city feel it when we pay the utility bill every month. The initial information that came from Newton city hall pointed out that El Dorado's numbers for Newton were incorrect, calculated as too high by El Dorado. As the City of Newton began to discuss that, something became clear on social media.

A ton of people do not care about that error. They care that their utility bill is routinely hundreds of dollars.

When the issue came up at the city commission meeting this week, commissioners gravitated to the social media controversy and outcry. The talked about how to better inform the public of the rates and how they are calculated. We reported on that conversation, along with the correct numbers that should have been in the El Dorado release.

But commissioners failed to ask an important question: is there something that can be done to put downward pressure on the rates? We know, for example, that total bill will look a lot better if the upgrade plant fee is removed when the bonds for the project are paid (and the schedule is to have that paid off as much as nine years early). However, is there anything else that can be done for some real relief — not just a dollar or two?

This story will continue to unfold as the city plans a public meeting, and possibly letters inserted into utility bills. We will start asking the quetion above. We hope the commission will as well.

— Kansan Editorial Board