Dear Heloise: My dog had BAD BREATH, and I asked my veterinarian about it. She recommended a few things:

Brushing the dog's teeth once a week with special dog toothpaste (NOT people toothpaste!). This is fun -- not! But the dog grows accustomed to it.Wet food can be a cause of bad breath -- I limit this.There are commercial treats and chews to help.A professional cleaning once a year, complete with X-rays, is a good idea.

Finally, she recommends tearing up some fresh parsley and mixing it with dry food. Parsley! Who knew? -- Erin R. in Seattle

Erin, parsley is rich in antioxidants and is safe for your dog in moderation. Ask your veterinarian. Parsley is NOT safe for pregnant dogs. -- Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Marjorie M. in Seabrook, Texas, sent a picture of Louie, her gorgeous, all-black Bombay cat, who is friendly and talkative. Here he is enjoying his new bed on the desk in Marjorie's home office -- so spoiled!

To see Louie and our other Pet Pals, visit my updated, new and exciting www.Heloise.com, and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise

LIPSTICK TRICKS

Dear Heloise: Applying lipstick sounds straightforward enough, but there are ways to make it easier!

I fill in my entire lip with liner and then apply the lipstick over it. The color will last longer.

Applying lip liner just outside my natural lip line makes my lips look fuller.

Dark lip liner with lighter lipstick is a dated look. I match the colors as closely as possible.

To remove excess color, I put my finger in my mouth, purse my lips and draw my finger out. The extra color will be on my finger.

As I get up in years, I'm retiring my extra-glossy and also my flat matte lip colors. A medium-creamy lipstick works well. -- Samantha W. in New York

YOGA, GIRL!

Dear Heloise: I was having difficulty sleeping through the night, so I decided to try doing gentle yoga stretches before retiring. It has made a huge difference. I do about 15 minutes of exercise, starting with my neck and working down to my legs, and I find that I can sleep for up to five hours before waking.

I checked with my doctor before starting an exercise program, but yoga is safe and effective for most people. -- A Reader, via email

WEIGHT WATCHING

Dear Heloise: I haven't had a weight problem in years, and I believe it's because of the two rules I always follow:

1. I don't eat unless I'm actually hungry.

2. I stop BEFORE I'm full.

In the past, I ate something just because it was time, not because I was hungry. Also, if I stop before I am full, I'm surprised to see that in about 20 minutes, I feel full. -- Pam in Florida

Thanks, Pam! Great advice to follow. -- Heloise

CAUSE FOR ALARM

Dear Heloise: I set the alarm on my phone to go off every night at the same time (10 p.m. for me) to remind me to lower the thermostat so the house will be cooled off by the time I go to bed. -- Doreene B., via email