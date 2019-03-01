Ron Wilson, Director of The Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development, and author of the Kansas Profile column serieswill discuss Ruralpreneurs: Tumbleweeds and Talents in Kansas Communities at 7 p.m. March 4 in at Frederic Remington High School, 8850 NW Meadowlark Road, Whitewater, for a meeting of the Frederic Remington Area Historical Society.

How can businesses succeed in small town Kansas? The answers can be found in what we have termed “ruralpreneurs,” – innovative entrepreneurs who have built successful enterprises in small town Kansas and strengthened their communities as a result. Highlighted will be real-world examples of Kansas entrepreneurs who have built businesses and created jobs and opportunities in a rural setting. Examples include Marysville, Garden City Downs, Neodesha, and more. The presentation also honors the emerging role of diversity, technology and telecommunications that have brought about so many changes in society. It also reflects the importance of a spirit of service and community. This fascinating, inspiring, fun and informative presentation highlights rural Kansans and builds pride in our state. (August 22, 2018, Wilson wrote at www.Kansasprofile.com that he complimented FRAHS for their contribution to rural Kansas development.) A Humanities Kansas presentation.