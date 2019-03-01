HOISINGTON — On Tuesday, Southeast of Saline girls rallied in the second half to upend Phillipsburg in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state.

Thursday night, there would be no such comeback for the Trojans.

Top-seeded Norton built a commanding 28-10 halftime lead and cruised to a 55-23 victory over Southeast in a semifinal matchup at Hoisington High School.

Norton, which improved to 20-2, will face Russell in Saturday's championship game. The Broncos edged Thomas More Prep-Marian, 51-48, in Thursday's other semifinal.

Southeast, which finished just 5-16 a year ago, finished its season 12-9.

Freshman Karsyn Schlesener led the Trojans with eight points, while Meredeth Tillberg added six.



Norton received a game-high 17 points from Tessa Hauser, while Taryn Kuhn contributed 14.





