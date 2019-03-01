In 2008, the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion published the first edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. The Guidelines serve as the primary, authoritative voice of the federal government for evidence-based guidance on physical activity, fitness, and health for Americans. Over the last decade, the Physical Activity Guidelines has served as an essential resource for health professionals and policy makers. It includes recommendations for Americans ages 3 years and over — including people at increased risk of chronic disease — and provides evidence-based advice on how physical activity can help promote health and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

The Guidelines make suggestions regarding how much physical activity each American should perform for improvements in and maintenance of health. They provide definitions of activity and exercise at various intensities as well as recommendations regarding frequency of aerobic, flexibility, and strength training. You may already be familiar with the Guidelines from 2008, which recommend that all Americans accumulate at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity for health. They also recommend that American adults perform at least 30 minutes of strength training exercise on at least two days each week.

Those recommendations have not changed in the second edition of the Guidelines, but the way we break down the time has. Many people see 30 minutes of structured exercise as a daunting task on any given day. To think of scheduling in 30 minutes most days every week may seem impossible or unpleasant at the very least. You may recall recommendations of breaking down exercise bouts into 10 minute increments? There was evidence suggesting this method was successful in making exercise more manageable for most people. Further evidence suggested that small bouts of moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity may be as beneficial to overall health as 30 or more consecutive minutes. As more evidence has been established, we see that literally any brief instance of physical activity may be beneficial to overall health, particularly in more sedentary lifestyles.

The second edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines broadened the time constraints to reflect this emerging evidence. This may make changing sedentary behavior easier. Setting small, manageable goals plays a key role in maintaining long-term behavior change. If you are just starting out, do not hesitate to start with bouts of five minutes or less in your new walking regime, for example. Walk to the mailbox and back a few times a day. Progress to the end of the block, then to the end of the street as those shorter distances become easier. Build up until you are walking for 10 minutes at a time three times a day on 3 days each week. Keep going until you can sustain 30 minutes of brisk walking on most days. It will take time and a little effort. Your health is totally worth it.

Now is a great time to begin a new path toward a more physically active lifestyle. Walk Kansas begins in one month! Get your teams together and register before March 15. Work with your teammates to set goals you know you can manage that reflect your comfortability in walking your chosen distance or time. Any activity counts. Just keep track of minutes or miles and remember to log your data online. Walk Kansas begins March 17. Dust off your walking shoes, folks! It’s time we got to steppin’!

For questions regarding Walk Kansas, contact me at the office at (316)284-6930. Thanks for reading!

— Aaron Swank is a Kansas State Research and Extension Agent for Harvey County. Nutrition and Family Finance are his specialties. The Harvey County Extension Office can be contacted at 284-6930.