Bethel runner

competes

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Bethel College men’s track team opened competition Friday at the NAIA Indoor National Championships at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the campus of South Dakota State in Brookings.

Freshman Braylen Brewer placed 19th in the 400-meter dash in a time of 49.26 seconds, his second-best time.

The cutoff for the finals was 47.88 seconds. He finished sixth in his heat.

Senior Kyle Wilson will compete today in the shot put.

BC softball

claims win

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Every team the Bethel College softball team has faced this season has been either ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA polls.

After an 0-4 start, the Threshers finally topped one of those teams, stopping Morningside College 2-1 Friday in Grand Prairie.

The Threshers had its home opener and a tournament at Friends canceled this week, picking up four games at McFalls Park in Grand Prairie.

Leisle Hoffman drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a sacrifice fly. Jordan Hill opened the inning with a single, went to second on a Madison McDowell sacrifice bunt and went to third on catcher’s indifference, setting up the winning score.

Bethel scored in the third inning when Hill hit an infield single with one out, going to second on a McDowell pop out. Singles by Hoffman and Laura Pineda drove in Hill.

Rebecca Riley tied the game in the top of the sixth with a two-out RBI single.

Riley Johnson went the distance for the Threshers for the win, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Hallie Misiaszek took the loss for Morningside, allowing two runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Hill, Hoffman and Kerrigan Simons each had two hits for the Threshers.

Bethel fell to second-ranked (NAIA) University of Sciences and Arts, Oklahoma 10-1. The game was called in the bottom of the fifth on the eight-run rule.

USAO pitcher Randa Hatter went the distance for the win, allowing an unearned run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Randa added a home run and three RBIs. Brooke Rains had two hits and three RBIs. Tarah Madron drove in two runs.

The Drovers improved to 11-0.

Madison McDowell took the loss for Bethel, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Results of Bethel’s late game against Hastings College were not received at deadline.

Bethel, 1-4, plays Texas Wesleyan at 9 a.m. today and then is off until March 14, when the Threshers host Morningside.

vs. USAO

Bethel;010;00;—1;3;1

USAO;352;0x;—10;13;2

McDowell (L, 0-3) and Overbay; Hatter (W, 1-0) and Chester. HR — US: Hatter (5).

vs. Morningside

Morningside;000;001;0;—1;4;0

Bethel;001;000;1;—2;8;4

Misiaszek (L, 2-1) and Whited; Johnson (W, 1-1) and Overbay. Time — 2:00.