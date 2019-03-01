Bethel signs

soccer player

Bethel College women’s soccer coach Alex Hagan signed Taylor Dashney of Edmond, Okla., to a letter of intent.

Dashney is a senior at Edmond Santa Fe High School, where she is a forward and a midfielder. She was a Class 6A All-City selection as a junior.

She also played for the Oklahoma Energy club team.

I am most excited about discovering who I can be as a player and person," Dashney said. "I know I haven't peaked yet in my soccer career, as I can always get better. I'm excited to see how the girls and coaches will help me reach my potential."

“Taylor is a player that we expect to come in and have an immediate impact both on the field and off of it!" Hagan said. "Taylor is also bringing in a lot of experience playing against a lot of top clubs team in the Frontier Development League."

She intends to major in nursing.

BC signs

two players

Bethel College football coach Terry Harrison signed linebacker Conlan Bruggeman of Holton and Josiah Baptista of Loveland, Colo., to letters of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Bruggeman is a 5-9, 170-pound, linebacker from Jackson Heights High School. He helped lead the Cobras to the Class 1A quarterfinals with a 9-2 record. The team won the Northeast Kansas League.

Bruggeman had 140 total tackles with four forced fumbles, three sacks and an interception. He was a first-team All-NEK pick and an all-state honorable mention.

Baptista is a senior from Mountain View High School, where he was a 6-1, 175-pound defensive back. He had 21 total tackles and two interceptions last season. He also played wide receiver, posting 39 catches for 568 yards and six touchdowns.

He was a two-time All-Conference selection and was named his team’s most valuable defensive player award.

Thunder downs

Rapid City

WICHITA — Jeremy Beaudry scored a goal with 2:07 remaining in regulation to lift the Wichita Thunder past the Rapid City Rush Thursday in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jakob Stukel scored an unassisted goal for Wichita 4:50 into the first period. Rapid City replied 69 seconds into the second period with a goal by Justin Faryna with assists from Sam Wilbur and Richard Coyne.

Jason Salvaggio and Jared Wilson assisted on Wichita’s game-winning goal.

Wichita outshot the Rush 33-26. Dylan Wells had 25 saves for Wichita. Brad Barone had 31 saves for the Rush.

Rapid City falls to 22-28-5-3. Wichita improves to 22-27-6-3, seven points behind Kansas City for fourth place in the ECHL Mountain Division.

Wichita is off until March 6, when the Thunder begins a three-game series at Idaho.