WICHITA — It was not the ending Salina South seniors Conner Munsell and Elex Banks had envisioned for the Cougars.

A third straight season-ending loss at Wichita Heights — this one a 69-35 decision in the Class 5A sub-state semifinals Thursday night — left them wanting more.

But they also ended their high school careers confident that the young, injury-plagued Cougars were on the right track.

"I feel like we changed how we ran things this year," Munsell said after the Cougars finished with an 8-13 record despite a rash of injuries that seldom left them at full strength. "Everybody was more into it this year and more aggressive.

"I think that definitely in two years they'll be really good."

As the only seniors on a team that started three sophomores with more young talent on the bench, there now seems to be a foundation in place.

"One of the things we talked about was this being a cornerstone year as far as building," South coach Jason Hooper said. "We have some tremendous guys coming back, but we lose two pieces of the puzzle with those two, who poured their hearts into the program for four years."

The Cougars even gave Wichita Heights an early scare, running off nine straight points to lead 11-9 late in the opening quarter, but the Falcons simply had too much firepower.

"Heights is a good basketball team and they're really athletic," said the 6-foot-5 Banks, who led South with 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in his final high school game. "Being the only big can be difficult at times, but that's something I've seen my whole life.

"But I feel like the next two years this team is going to be on the right path because it's a team full of talent."

Wichita Heights, which improved to 16-5, had both talent and depth, and eventually put the game out of reach. The Falcons will play host to Salina Central on Saturday with the winner advancing to the 5A state tournament.

Because of weather concerns, Saturday's game likely will be moved to the afternoon.

Heights, after squandering an early 9-2 lead, ended the first quarter with a 10-1 flurry for a 19-12 advantage and ran off eight more to start the second period. The Falcons led by as many as 19 before South scored the last six points of the half to trail 33-20 at intermission.

"They make it so hard to score around the rim and shooting the three-ball and trying to beat people from the perimeter has not been our game," Hooper said of Heights, which outrebounded the Cougars 40-22. "They have a bunch of high flyers.

"One focus for us was to try to keep them off the boards and we didn't do a very good job of that."

For Heights, Jaxon Pillich led four players in double figures with 19 points, while Jaden Okon added 15 points and seven rebounds. Center Keither Florence had 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, with Izaiah Hale contributing 10 points.

In addition to Banks, South got 10 points and five rebounds from Colin Schreiber. AJ Johnson led the Cougars on the boards with seven.

Munsell's only basket came on a 3-pointer during the Cougars' first-quarter run.