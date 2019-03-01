Next week voters in USD 206 Remington will decide on $9.975 million in proposed capital improvements to district attendance centers.

Remington schools operate an elementary school in Potwin, a middle school in Whitewater and a high school in rural Whitewater. The district boundaries include students from both Harvey and Butler Counties.

Harvey County voters will be able to vote at a polling station at East Park.

The bond issue election March 5 requests the authority to issue $9.975 million in general obligation bonds to finance the proposed capital improvements.

According to the USD 206 KIDS (Keep Improving District Schools) Committee, with proposed improvements at all three attendance centers, every student in USD 206 will be affected. Safety and security is at the top of the list of priorities.

Controlled-access entrances as well as storm shelters are a part of the improvement plan for all three schools. Handicap access improvements are also part of the bond issue.

Gymnasiums at all three schools will be improved with air-conditioning. The elementary school in Potwin will see the construction of a new music room reinforced to serve as a storm shelter area.

Improvements at the middle school include a new media center. At Remington High School, the plan includes a new multi-purpose room einforced to serve as a storm shelter for the building

Improvements at Remington High School will address PE, athletic and other spaces for students as well as community members. The bond issue will create a new, larger competition gymnasium with support spaces for wrestling, weights, and community wellness areas. The plan inlcudes a walking track above the gym. Parking and lighting improvements are also planned.

The bond issue will require an additional bond and interest mill levy of 7.9 mills. A mill is $1 of tax on each $1,000 of assessed valuation of property in the district. A net increase of 7.9 mills represents added taxes on a $100,000 home of $7.57 per month or $90.84 per year. The estimated impact of the bond issue on 160 acres of dryland farm ground is 64 cents per acre in additional property tax.

The volunteer committee will host one final informational meeting, at 7 p.m. March 4 in Remington High School.