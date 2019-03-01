Questioning Hodge

Rep Tim Hodge (D) introduced a bill (HM 2254) to require all Kansas banks have a minimum of 25 percent of all loans be subprime. A subprime borrower as described in his bill is one who either has no credit score or a credit score of less than 620. Apparently, Rep. Hodge either has a very poor memory or doesn't have any regards to the lessons learned from the great recession of 2008.

The Clinton administration forced banks into making subprime loans on mortgages where individuals never had the financial means of paying back the loan. Widespread loan defaults led to bank closures and the worst financial collapse since the great depression of the 1930s.

Rep. Hodge, you need to rethink what you are doing. If your bill would ever make it into law the next financial collapse of banks would make you look pretty stupid.

When the banks fail I am sure you will see Rep. Hodge to be the first in line to declare that we will need a taxpayer bailout of banks to repair the damage he caused.

— Edward Myers, Newton