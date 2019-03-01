Head, Heart, Hands, Health. The main part of the 4-H pledge. What do they mean though? We recite the pledge at every meeting, county event and state event. In case you don’t know it, it goes:

I pledge my head to clearer thinking,

My heart to greater loyalty,

My hands to larger service,

And my health to better living,

For my club, my community, my country and my world.

Again I ask, what does that mean? Your head stands for what you believe in. What you know needs to be done. When you are invested in your community, you will see and notice what needs to be done. You will see where there are gaps. In 4-H we have youth invested in the community and they notice what needs to be done.

When they see what needs to be done, they use their heart to lead them. Your heart is what guides you, and what tells you to do it. when we use our heart it shows others that we care. We care because we are invested in the community.

Once we see and care about our community and the needs we see need to be done, we use our hands. We get engaged in the community and do activities to better people’s lives. 4-Hers providing the hands for larger service. They see it, have the heart to care and then they do it!

Finally, health fits into it greatly. Health is the end all be all. If we aren’t healthy physically and mentally then we can help others. If we don’t take care of ourselves then how are we expected to take care of others

Head, Heart, Hands, Health is the main part of our 4-H program. It is the main part of 4-Her’s lives and it lives on through 4-Hers into their adulthood. We use the 4 H’s in our lives with our families, with our jobs and with our community.

— Anne Pitts is a Kansas State Research and Extension Agent for Harvey County. Human development and 4-H are her specialties. The Harvey County Extension Office can be contacted at 284-6930.