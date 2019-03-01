Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by noon Fridays. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;75;21

Some Beaches;68;28

Eastgate Chicks;61;35

Eastgate Lanes;56;40

Kustom Karriers;44;52

Ball Hugger;43;53

Osima;42;54

Family Ties;40.5;55.5

Stitches;32.5;62.5

High Single Game — Katelynn Brown, 224; High Single Series — Katelynn Brown, 579; High Team Game — 5 Pin, 781; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 2,172.

EASTGATE METRO

Prestige Worldwide;26.5;9.5

Hillsboro Ford;25;11

Scotty’s Dogs;25;11

Moxie’s Drinking Team;24.5;11.5

Busy Bees;22;14

Fusion 5;17;19

Todd’s Pro Shop;16;20

Team Retired;15;21

Eastgate Lanes;14.5;21.5

Looney Tunes;14.5;21.5

Linn Pinns;10;26

One Left;6;30

High Single Game — Men: Chunky Monares, 255; Women: Melissa Barton, 247; High Single Series — Men: Chunky Monares, 682; Women: Melissa Barton, 686; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,042. High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,037.

EASTGATE V-8

Ball Busters;23;9

It Doesn’t Matter;18;14

We Need Some;18;14

Platinum PDR;17;15

GGG;16;16

Team Retired;14;18

Give ‘Em 3;14;18

Gear Heads;8;24

High Single Game — Men: Darrell Hunt, 268; Women: Tiffany Burke, 142; High Series — Men: Irvin Esau, 761; Women: Tiffany Burke, 342; High Team Game — Platinum PDR, 1,035; High Team Series — Ball Busters, 2,980.

SILVER TOPS I

Rollaids;61.5;34.5

Hopefuls;60;36

Misfits;54.5;41.5

Sassy Four;45.5;50.5

Friends;38;58

Lucky Four;28.5;67.5

High Single Game — Men: Mike Hess, 204; Women: Vickie Cook, 177; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 547; Women: Carrol Lattin, 487; High Team Game — Hopefuls, 7145; High Team Series — Hopefuls, 2,014.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;67.5;32.5

Winssome;59;41

Curtis C’s;58;42

Shish Kabobs;57;43

Die Hards;52;48

Foxes;51;49

Spare Me;49.5;50.5

Barb’s Kids;44;56

Just Luck;42.5;57.5

Teddy Bears;39;41

Coffeemates;n;a

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 288; Women: Patty Serrano, 223; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 634; Women: June Meister, 515; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 751; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,152.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;44;24

I Don’t Care;40.5;27.5

Rat Pack;39;29

La Familia;33;35

The Nines;31;37

1st St. Gang;21.5;46.5

High Single Game — Men: Shawn Stietz, 236; Women: Erica Scott, 190; High Series — Men: Todd Miles, 647; Women: Erica Scott, 466; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 592; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,662.