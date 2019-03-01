EMPORIA — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team reached the finals of the Class 1A sub-state tournament at White Auditorium in Emporia with a 54-32 win over Classical School of Wichita.

The 21-3 Warriors will face either Olpe or Dexter-Cedar Vale at 3:30 p.m. today (note time change) in the finals.

Berean led 10-6 after the first quarter, 29-11 at the half and 44-19 after three quarters.

The Warriors hit 12 of 21 from the field in the first half and 22 of 49 for the game.

Devin Rust led the Warriors with 10 points.

Classical, which ends its first season as a KSHSAA member 13-11, was led by Cole Buckingham with seven points. The Saints were held to 11 of 38 shooting, five of 21 in the first half.

Berean sweeps the season series against the Saints.

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA (13-11) — C.Buckingham 2-6 3-4 7, Clotfelter 1-3 2-2 4, Kenas 3-6 0-1 6, Sinclair 2-9 0-1 5, Young 1-6 3-7 5, Vitosh 0-0 1-2 1, L.Buckingham 2-5 0-0 4, Darrah 0-1 0-0 0, Henneberg 0-0 0-0 0, Branam 0-0 0-0 0, Alderson 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 11-38 9-17 32.

BEREAN ACADEMY (21-3) — Bisterfeld 0-1 0-0 0, Koontz 3-7 2-2 8, Unruh 0-2 0-0 0, Vogt 4-6 1-2 9, Rust 3-7 4-4 10, Landis 2-5 0-0 5, Timken 0-0 0-0 0, Wiebe 3-3 0-0 7, Dugger 4-10 1-1 9, Snook 3-5 0-1 6, Peterjohn 0-2 0-0 0, Hoover 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 22-49 8-10 54.

W.Classical;6;5;8;13;—32

Berean Ac.;10;19;15;10;—54

Total fouls — CSW 13, BA 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — CSW 1-6 (C.Buckingham 0-1, Clotfelter 0-1, Sinclair 1-2, Young 0-1, L.Buckingham 0-1), BA 2-15 (Bisterfeld 0-1, Koontz 0-3, Unruh 0-1, Vogt 0-1, Landis 1-4, Wiebe 1-1, Dugger 0-1, Peterjohn 0-2, Hoover 0-1). Rebounds — CSW 25 (C.Buckingham 6), BA 35 (Unruh 6). Assists — CSW 3 (Kenas 2), BA 13 (Bisterfeld 4). Turnovers — CSW 18 (Kenas 6), BA 10 (Vogt 3). Blocked shots — CSW 0, BA 4 (Vogt 2). Steals — CSW 3 (C.Buckingham 1, Sinclair 1, Young 1), BA 10 (Unruh 3).