PREP GIRLS

Class 1A

Caldwell 52,

Berean Ac. 48

EMPORIA — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team fell to Caldwell 52-48 Thursday in the Class 1A sub-state semifinals at White Auditorium in Emporia.

Berean trailed 13-11 after the first quarter and 25-18 at the half. The Warriors got within six after the third quarter.

Berean hit 18 of 57 from the field and 10 of 20 from the line. Caldwell was 18 of 51 from the field and 11 of 14 from the line. Caldwell held a 15-6 advantage in 3-point scoring.

Katie Schmidt led Caldwell with 15 points.

Brooke Wiebe led Berean with 15 points. Mallory Wiebe had 10 rebounds.

Berean Academy ends the season 16-8. Caldwell is 15-9 and plays 22-0 Olpe at 6 p.m. in the finals. Olpe advanced with a 68-12 win over Sedan.

BEREAN ACADEMY (16-8) — Bro.Wiebe 5-13 3-4 16, C.Eldridge 2-5 2-2 6, Slabach 3-5 0-5 6, Mi.Wiebe 2-9 3-4 7, Ma.Wiebe 2-9 3-4 7, Mullins 0-1 0-0 0, A.Eldridge 3-12 1-4 7, Neal 0-1 0-0 0, Bri.Wiebe 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-57 10-20 48.

CALDWELL (15-9) — Ward 3-12 0-0 7, Bruey 2-4 2-3 7, K.Schmidt 6-14 1-3 15, A.Schmidt 1-3 0-0 3, Lebeda 3-9 2-2 8, Mayo 2-6 4-4 8, Stmad 1-3 2-2 4, TOTALS 18-51 11-14 52.

Berean Ac.;11;7;15;16;—48

Caldwell;13;12;14;13;—52

Total fouls — BA 19, Cld. 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BA 2-11 (Bro.Wiebe 2-8, A.Eldridge 0-2, Neal 0-1), Cld. 5-10 (Ward 1-3, Bruey 1-1, K.Schmidt 2-5, A.Schmidt 1-1). Rebounds — BA 41 (Ma.Wiebe 10), Cld. 39 (Bruey 8). Assists — BA 10 (Mi.Wiebe 4, A.Eldridge 4), Cld. 12 (A.Schmidt 4). Turnovers — BA 15 (Bro.Wiebe 4), Cld. 20 (K.Schmdidt 6). Blocked shots — BA 4 (Slabach 2), Cld. 1 (A.Schmidt 1). Steals — BA 16 (Mi.Wiebe 6), Cld. 10 (Bruey 4).

Class 3A

Cheney 44,

Halstead 38

HAVEN — The Cheney Cardinal girls used a 14-1 third quarter to get past Halstead 44-38 Thursday in the Class 3A sub-state semifinals in Haven.

Halstead led 11-1 after the first quarter and 22-14 at the half.

Halstead drew as close as three points in the fourth quarter on a Solle Warner 6-foot shot. Cheney came back with three of four free throws.

Cheney outscored Halstead 18-7 from the free throw line.

Kylee Scheer led Cheney with 13 points. Layne Needham added 12 points.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 14 points and nine rebounds. Parker Schroeder added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Cheney, 19-2, takes on 18-3 Haven at 6 p.m. Saturday in Haven in the finals.

Halstead ends the season 17-5.

HALSTEAD (17-5) — (FG FT Pts) Gerber 6 2 14, Schroeder 3 3 11, H.Lewis 4 0 9, McClain 0 2 2, Werner 1 0 2, Engel 0 0 0, Kelley 0 0 0, Heck 0 0 0, C.Lewis 0 0 0, Weber 0 0 0, TOTALS 14-37 7-10 38.

CHENEY (19-2) — Cheney 2 8 13, Needham 4 4 12, Albers 2 1 7, O’Shea 2 1 6, Cline 1 4 6, Jones 0 0 0, Pipkin 0 0 0, TOTALS 11-56 18-27.

Halstead;11;11;1;15;—38

Cheney;1;13;14;16;—44

Total fouls — Hal. 23, Che. 13. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — n/a. 3-point shooting — Hal. 3-9, Che. 4-16. Rebounds — Hal. 27 (Gerber 9), Che. 27 (Needham 6). Assists — Hal. 13 (McClain 3), Che. 10 (Cline 2). Turnovers — Hal. 9, Che. 5. Blocked shots — none. Steals — Hal. 0, Che. 9.

PREP BOYS

Class 2A

Medicine Lodge 53,

Sedgwick 44

CONWAY SPRINGS — A slow start proved costly for the Sedgwick Cardinal boys’ basketball team in a 53-44 loss to Medicine Lodge in Class 2A sub-state play in Conway Springs.

Sedgwick trailed 16-2 after the first quarter and 25-13 at the half.

Garrett Burden led Medicine Lodge with 23 points. Theron Wedel added 12.

Trey Bright led Sedgwick with 16 points. Kyle Schroeder added 12 points.

Medicine Lodge, 9-13, faces top-seeded and 19-3 Hutchinson Trinity in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sedgwick ends the season 10-12.

SEDGWICK (10-12) — Crumrine 1 0-0 3, 2; Fitch 0 0-0 0, 0; Stucky 0 0-0 0, 0; Mason 2 3-4 4, 7; K.Schroeder 3 (2) 0-1 4, 12; H.Schroeder 3 0-0 5, 6; Bright 7 2-3 4, 16; Shepherd 0 1-2 0, 1; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 16 (2) 6-10 17, 44.

MEDICINE LODGE (9-13) — Bayliff 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Wedel 1 (3) 1-2 2, 12; Burden 3 (2) 11-14 4, 23; Liebst 1 1-3 3, 3; Lonker 1 1-2 2, 3; Clouse 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Dvorak 0 0-0 0, 0; Fisher 0 0-0 0, 0; Cunningham 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 9 (7) 14-22 16, 53.

Sedgwick;2;11;12;19;—44

Medicine Ldg.;16;9;7;21;—53

JUCO MEN

Region VI

Labette CC 92,

Hesston Col. 69

PARSONS — The Hesston College men’s basketball team ended the season with a 92-69 loss to Labette Community College in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division II, Region VI tournament in Parsons.

Hesston trailed 47-20 at the half.

Labette hit 42 of 66 from the field for 63.6 percent, while Hesston was 23 of 59 for 39 percent. Hesston did outscore the Cardinals 30-12 from 3-point range and 13-4 from the free throw line.

Keondre Kennedy led Labette with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Toraze Dobbs scored 14 points, followed by Ghage Kenan with 13 points and George Price with 10.

Grant Harding led Hesston with 19 points. Braden Handcock scored 18 and Cal Hartley scored 13.

Labette is 18-13 and plays xxxxx.

Hesston ends the season 10-20.

HESSTON (10-20) — Hartley 4-13 2-2 13, Handock 4-8 6-6 18, Harding 7-14 5-6 19, Curless 2-4 0-0 4, Magiya 0-0 0-2 0, Bradley Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Pelton 0-0 0-0 0, Hicls 1-10 0-0 3, Baker 3-4 0-0 7, Nebel 1-3 0-0 2, Scaife 1-3 0-0 3, TOTALS 23-59 13-16 69.

LABETTE CC (18-13) — Kenan 6-12 0-0 13, Price 4-8 1-2 10, Kennedy 10-14 2-3 23, Nero 4-5 0-0 8, Van Selst 3-5 0-0 6, Flenorey 2-2 0-0 5, Jones 4-8 1-2 9, Dobbs 7-8 0-0 14, Ughutevbe 1-3 0-0 2, Henderson 1-1 0-0 2, TOTALS 42-66 4-7 92.

Hesston;20;49;—69

Labette CC;47;45;—92

Total fouls — HC 10, LCC 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — HC 10-32 (Hartley 3-10, Handcock 4-7, Harding 0-3, Hicks 1-8, Baker 1-1, Nebel 0-1, Scaife 1-2), LCC 4-14 (Kenan 1-6, Price 1-2, Kennedy 1-3, Nero 0-1, Flenory 1-1, Ughutevbe 0-1). Rebounds — HC 21 (Harding 5), LCC 41 (Kennedy 11). Assists — HC 11 (Hartley 3, Nebel 3), LCC 17 (Jones 5). Turnovers — HC 13 (Hartley 3, Harding 3), LCC (). Blocked shots — HC 2 (Curless 1, Magiya 1), LCC 1 (Kennedy 1). Steals — HC 6 (Hartley 2, Nebel 2), LCC 8 (Price 3).