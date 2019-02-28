It's OK if you have not heard of St. Gregory's Day, or seen the parade that has occurred in Newton the past two years.

"St. Gregory's Day was a faux/fictional holiday for neighborhood people," said Greg Hanson, chair of the Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival, which is this year bringing St. Gregory's Day to a larger audience. "We did it up and down the neighborhood. This year Sand Creek Festival Inc. and the festival committee decided to take this public."

The plan is to flood Athletic Park in orange and green March 16 to host Newton's first public St Gregory's (Patrick's) Day Parade & Irish Celebration. This year the celebration will help benefit Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts and, through the help of the Newton Lions Club, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Harvey County.



The closest Saturday to the actual St. Patrick's Day will be St. Gregory's Day. The festivities will include a parade in Athletic Park Circle.

According to the festival website sandcreeksummerdaze.com, last year's neighborhood parade saw bagpipes, ATV's, lawnmowers pulling decorated trailers, wheelchairs, bicycles, unicycles, wagons, wheelbarrows, lambs, a dog in a top hat and tie and a unicorn. The color of the day is orange.

Other activities for the day include a BCAPA Sheep Toss, using an inflatable sheep; a Kilt competition, a limerick reading contest, Irish dance by BCAPA, the Wichita Caledonia Pipes and Drums; music by DJ Michael Smith; a corned beef and cabbage meal served by the Newton Lions Club; and orange beer by Aero Plains Beer.

The parade and most events are free, whether you want to watch or participate. Other events like food and beverages will require a donation.

In the case of bad weather, the after-parade celebration will be inside the 4-H building at the Harvey County Fairgrounds.

Schedule



3 p.m. — Parade Staging Begins



4 p.m. — Parade Begins



5 p.m. — Irish Celebration Begins