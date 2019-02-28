What does it mean to be inclusive and diverse?

These are worthwhile questions to ask now, during Black History Month. Kansas is a state with a formidable civil rights history, with the legacy of Brown v. Board of Education ingrained in our community. You can visit the historic site in Topeka and consider, really consider, what’s at stake when a society decides that one group is different, lesser, than another.

There are worthwhile questions to ask now, as the Newton Community for Racial Justice continues its work and meets every month. This month there was robust discussion of our school district and, in particular, the history of basketball. It is there, in 1940s basketball, that one can see a very public separation of students based on ethnicity and race. The success on the court is, in our opinion, clouded in shame as one looks at the makeup of teams and existence of black only and hispanic only teams in the pre-Ravenscroft and pre-Brown v. Board era.

These are worthwhile questions to ask now, as the nation’s eyes once again turned to Kansas as legislators introduced hateful bills targeting LGBTQ residents. Calling same-sex unions “parody” marriage was simply ridiculous. Does the small number of lawmakers who put their names to these bills understand how they look or the message they send? Do they care?

Being American, a Kansan and a Newtonian means that we aspire to something higher than ourselves and our specific backgrounds. But it doesn’t mean we forget or eliminate them. Instead, we understand those histories as being part of an incredible mosaic of diversity that includes the Native Americans who were here long before Europeans, the chattel slaves who were shipped here from Africa, migrants from Central and South America, the English subjects who rebelled against their home country, and a whole host of others.

We are not perfect. We have fallen short, and we will fall short again. But the compassionate, empathetic urge to help one another that makes us human persists. And we will continue to build these bonds and make this union more perfect.

That task will take longer than a single February. But it’s what we should all aspire to as we move ahead together.

— Newton Kansan and Topeka Capital-Journal Editorial Boards.