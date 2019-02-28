Habitat to host meetings

Harvey County Habitat for Humanity representatives will present information on the local Habitat program at two public meetings. Anyone interested in applying for a Habitat home is welcome to attend. Circles of Hope will host the first meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the First Methodist Church, 801 N Main St. The second meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 31 in the Sunflower Room of the Newton Recreation Center, 415 N Poplar St. Home applications will be available at both meetings.

First Saturday bird walk is March 2



Kauffman Museum’s monthly bird walk takes place March 2.

Participants should meet at 8 a.m. in the museum parking lot on the Bethel College campus at the corner of Main and 27th streets in North Newton.

Experienced birders will lead a trek through Chisholm Park and on Sand Creek Trail. It will take 1-1.5 hours and cover approximately 1.5 miles.

Walkers need to be able to navigate a mile to a mile-and-a-half of mostly wood-chip trail and unpaved road. Terrain is sometimes steep or sloping. Binoculars are helpful, but not required.

The bird walks happen the first Saturday morning of most months, and everyone is welcome.

For help locating Kauffman Museum, see www.bethelks.edu/why-bethel/location/campus-map/ or the Kauffman Museum.