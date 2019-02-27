BC schedule

changes

With the cancellation of Tuesday’s softball games, the Bethel College softball team will play four games at McFalls Park in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Bethel will play the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma at 12:45 p.m. Friday, followed by Morningside College at 5:15 p.m. and Hastings at 7:30 p.m.

Bethel will place Texas Wesleyan at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Bethel College tennis dual meets will host Doane at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Genesis West Central Health Club, 854 North Socora, in Wichita.

Newton grads

compete

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Newton High School graduate Savannah Simmons, a freshman at Missouri Western State competed at the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Thursday through Saturday at the Wilson Fieldhouse in Maryville.

Simmons placed fourth in the 60-meter dash finals in 7.63 seconds, which broke the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of 7.68 seconds. She ran a 7.61 in prelims. Her best time was .15 seconds shy of the automatic qualifying time.

Simmons placed sixth in the 200-meter dash in 24.74, which brole the Division II provisional qualifying time of 24.89. She ran a 24.80 in prelims.

In the final qualifying list published Tuesday by the NCAA, she missed qualifying for the NCAA Championships in the 60-meter dash by .03 seconds. She missed the 200-meter dash by .22 seconds.

Missouri Western finished 12th in the team standings.

Simmons opens the outdoor season March 23 at the Emporia State Invitational.

Farmer signs

with Neosho

BRAINERD — Remington High School senior Caleb Farmer signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Neosho County Community College in the fall.

Farmer is coming off a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament last weekend. He finished the season 27-6 and was 87-36 for his prep career. He finished sixth at state as a sophomore.

Neosho competes in the Jayhawk Conference, going 1-5 in conference duals.

Newton bowlers

finish season

SALINA — The Newton High School bowling teams ended the season Thursday at the Class 5-4-3-2-1A regionals in Salina.

The Railer girls were seventh out of 12 teams. The Railer boys were eighth out of 12.

The state qualifying teams for the girls were Salina South at 3,189, Buhler at 2,801 and Great Bend at 2,711. Newton rolled a 2,337.

Lauren Lust of Salina South was the top medalist at 641.

Newton was led by Shelby Wolfe at 451, Tiffany Steffl at 423, McKayla Garton at 404, Emma Brockman at 399, Brynna Walton at 398 and Reagan Morris at 373.

Brockman had Newton’s high game of 163.

State qualifying teams for the boys were Salina South at 3,189, Buhler at 2,801 and Great Bend at 2,711. Newton rolled a 2,337.

Bryce Moore of Great Bend was top medalist at 702.

For Newton, Treyton Rice rolled a 514, followed by Cooper Burns at 508, Joey Gile at 504, Brett Ashcraft at 501, Patrick Vasquez at 501 and Kobe Burns at 469.

Ashcraft had Newton’s high game of 207.

Newton scores

Girls — 23. Shelby Wolfe 151-149-151—451, 31. Tiffany Steffl 115-162-146—423, 36. McKayla Garton 143-126-135—404, 37. Emma Brockman 163-133-103—399, 39. Brynna Walton 134-141-123—398, 48. Reagan Morris 92-150-131—373.

Boys — 38. Treyton Rice 155-191-168—514, 43. Cooper Burns 193-155-160—508, 44. Joey Gile 166-178-160—504, 45. Brett Ashcraft 139-207-155—501, 46. Patrick Vasquez 144-169-188—501, 54. Kobe Burns 165-154-150—469.

Nitros compete

at districts

WICHITA — The Newton Nitros Swim Club competed at the Missouri Valley District Championships South Feb. 15 to 17 at the Wichita Swim Club.

Madi Horton won the girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle finals in 26.37, an automatic qualifier for the Missouri Valley Short Course Championships. Horton won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.10, also an automatic qualifier. Horton won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:44.87, a provisional qualifier.

Horton was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.35, a provisional qualifier. She swam a 1:06.62 in prelims.

Horton won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:45.95, an automatic qualifier. She was third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.86, an automatic qualifier.

Horton won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:22.75, an automatic qualifier. She won the 400-yard individual medley in 5:09.06, an automatic qualifier.

Annika Senn won the 100-yard freestyle in 55.95, an automatic qualifier. She placed fourth in the girls 15 and over 50-yard freestyle finals in 26.34, a provisional qualifier. She swam a 26.19 in prelims. Senn was third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03.86, a provisional qualifier. Senn was third in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:44.35.

Senn won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.35, an automatic qualifier. She won the 200-yard butterfly in 2:27.05, a provisional qualifier.

Addi Schroeder won the girls’ 15 and over 100-yard backstroke finals in 1:04.20, a provisional qualifier.

Schroeder won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:10.64, an automatic qualifier. Schroeder won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:38.69, an automatic qualifier.

Schroeder was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:07.69, a provisional qualifier. Schroeder was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:46.04.

Schroeder won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:22.60, a provisional qualifier.

Lauren Anton finished fifth in the girls’ 15 and over 500-yard freestyle in 6:08.35. Anton was sixth in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:56.84. Anton was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.23.

Anton was third in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:35.81.

Angela Ewert finished fifth in the 11-12 girls’ 200-yard freestyle finals in 2:24.75 and eighth in the 500-meter freestyle in 6:21.88, a provisional qualifier. Ewert finished seventh in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:16.36.

Brielle finished fifth in the 11-12 100-yard butterfly in 1:30.09.

In the boys’ 10 and under 50-yard butterfly, Charlie Guyer placed fourth in the 50-yard butterfly in 41.12. Guyer was second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:56.49 (1:56.11 prelims).

In the boys’ 11-12 100-yard butterfly finals, Gavin Pickney finished fifth in 1:26.01.

In the boys’ 13-14 200-yard butterfly finals, Jackson Copeland won in 2:45.36. Copeland was third in the 400-yard individual medley in 5:43.32.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Copeland finished eighth in 6:13.12. Copeland finished seventh in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:35.72.

Avery Morand finished eighth in the 200-yard breaststroke in 3:20.69. Copeland was eighth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:17.87 (1:17.13 in prelims).

In the boys’ 15 and over division, Oliver Krehbiel won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.76 (52.43 prelims). Krehbiel won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.38, a provisional qualifier. Krehbiel took second in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.45, a provisional qualifier.

Krehbiel was second in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:07.22, a provisional qualifier (1:06.98 prelims). Krehbiel won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:29.08, a provisional qualifier.

Krehbiel was third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.52. Krehbiel was fifth in the 400-yard individual medley in 5:00.10.

Evan Fuqua took fourth in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:29.67 (2:28.82 prelims). Fuqua was seventh in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.18 (59.10 prelims). Fuqua was seventh in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.76. Fuqua was fifth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.15 (1:09.03 prelims). Fuqua was second in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:38.85.

Missouri Valley

District South

Championships

Feb. 15-17

Wichita Swim Club

Nitros results

Girls 10 and under

100-yd. freestyle — 22. Taije Botterweck 1:35.73.

100-yd. backstroke — 14. Taije Botterweck 1:55.71.

50-yd. breaststroke — 12. Taije Botterweck 50.79.

Girls 11-12

50-yd. freestyle — 29. Brielle Copeland 33.53.

100-yd. freestyle — 36. Elyse Griffin 1:22.69.

200-yd. freestyle — 5. Angela Ewert 2:24.75.

500-yd. freestyle — 8. Angela Ewert 6:21.88.

50-yd. backstroke — 22. Elyse Griffin 38.93.

100-yd. backstroke — 7. Angela Ewert 1:16.36, 15. Brielle Copeland 1:23.28.

50-yd. breaststroke — 30. Elyse Griffin 50.65.

50-yd. butterfly — 15. Brielle Copeland 40.29.

100-yd. butterfly — 5. Brielle Copeland 1:30.09.

Girls 13-14

50-yd. freestyle — 1. Madi Horton 26.37.

100-yd. freestyle — 1. Madi Horton 57.10.

500-yd. freestyle — 1. Madi Horton 5:44.87.

100-yd. backstroke — 4. Madi Horton 1:07.35 (1:06.62 prelims).

200-yd. breaststroke — 1. Madi Horton 2:45.95.

100-yd. butterfly — 3. Madi Horton 1:04.86.

200-yd. individual medley — 1. Madi Horton 2:22.75.

400-yd. individual medley — 1. Madi Horton 5:09.06.

Girls 15 and over

50-yd. freestyle — 4. Annika Senn 26.34 (26.19 prelims).

100-yd. freestyle — 1. Annika Senn 55.95, 19, Macy Priest 1:06.31.

200-yd. freestyle — 3. Annika Senn 2:03.86, 4. Addi Schroeder 2:07.69, 11. Lauren Anton 2:19.58.

500-yd. freestyle — 3. Annika Senn 5:44.35, 4. Addi Schroeder 5:46.04, 5. Lauren Anton 6:08.35.

100-yd. backstroke — 1. Addie Schroeder 1:04.20.

100-yd. breaststroke — 1. Addie Schroeder 1:10.64, 9. Lauren Anton 1:22.75, 16. Macy Priest 1:31.22.

200-yd. breaststoke — 1. Addie Schroeder 2:38.69, 6. Lauren Anton 2:56.84.

100-yd. butterfly — 1. Annika Senn 1:02.35, 7. Lauren Anton 1:09.23, 13. Macy Priest 1:23.95.

200-yd. butterfly — 1. Annika Senn 2:27.05, 3. Lauren Anton 2:35.81.

200-yd. individual medley — 1. Addi Schroeder 2:22.60.

Boys 10 and under

50-yd. freestyle — 17. Charlie Guyer 38.34.

100-yd. freestyle — 17. Tim van Bergeijk 1:25.55.

50-yd. backstroke — 21. Matt Heppler 47.06.

100-yd. backstroke — 16. Charlie Guyer 1:55.12.

50-yd. breaststroke — 10. Matt Heppler 52.37.

50-yd. butterfly — 4. Charlie Guyer 41.12, 11. Tim van Bergeijk 47.71.

100-yd. butterfly — 2. Charlie Guyer 1:56.49 (1:56.11 prelims).

Boys 11-12

50-yd. freestyle — 27. Ben Heppler 35.52.

100-yd. freestyle — 16. Gavin Pickney 1:14.26.

50-yd. backstroke — 20. Gavin Pickney 40.40, 25. Ben Heppler 41.56.

100-yd. backstroke — 14. Gavin Pickney 1:26.38.

50-yd. breaststroke — 10. Gavin Pickney 46.33, 11. Ben Heppler 46.76.

100-yd. breaststoke — 11. Ben Heppler 1:37.89.

50-yd. butterfly — 12. Gavin Pickney 40.33.

100-yd. butterfly — 5. Gavin Pickney 1:26.01.

Boys 13-14

50-yd. freestyle — 15. Avery Morand 27.86, 18. Jackson Copeland 30.64.

100-yd. freestyle — 15, Avery Morand 1:02.81, 17. Jackson Copeland 1:06.15.

500-yd. freestyle — 8. Jackson Copeland 6:13.62.

100-yd. backstroke — 15. Jackson Copeland 1:13.66.

200-yd. backstroke — 7. Jackson Copeland 2:35.72.

100-yd. breaststroke — 10. Avery Morand 1:25.04, 11. Karsen Stuhlsatz 1:25.13.

200-yd. breaststroke — 8. Avery Morand 3:08.49.

100-yd. butterfly — 8. Jackson Copeland 1:17.87 (1:17.13 prelims), 9. Karsen Stuhlsatz 1:23.59.

200-yd. butterfly — 1. Jackson Copeland 2:45.36.

400-yd. individual medley — 3. Jackson Copeland 5:43.32.

15 and over

50-yd. freestyle — 2. Oliver Krehbiel 23.45, 10. Evan Fuqua 27.38..

100-yd. freestyle — 1. Oliver Krehbiel 52.76 (52.43 prelims), 7. Evan Fuqua 1:03.18 (59.50 prelims).

200-yd. freestyle — 1. Oliver Krehbiel 1:56.38.

100-yd. backstroke — 7. Evan Fuqua 1:05.76.

200-yd. backstroke — 4. Evan Fuqua 2:29.67 (2:28.82 prelims).

100-yd. breaststroke — 2. Oliver Krehbiel 1:07.22 (1:06.98 prelims).

200-yd. breaststroke — 1. Oliver Krehbiel 2:29.08.

100-yd. butterfly — 3. Oliver Krehbiel 1:00.52, 5. Evan Fuqua 1:09.15 (1:09.03 prelims).

200-yd. butterfly — 2. Evan Fuqua 2:38.85.

400-yd. individual medley — 5. Oliver Krehbiel 5:00.10.

Rule changes

for HS soccer

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of State High School Associations have announced several rule changes for high school soccer, which will take effect in the fall.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association employs rules made by the NFHS.

“While there are not any substantial revisions to the rules this year, I believe coaches and players will be pleased with the changes we have made,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials education.

The biggest rule change is an improperly equipped player may be replaced. When the player’s equipment situation is rectified, the player can report to the referee and may return to the game when the team has a chance for a legal substitution. If the player was not replaced, the player can return at the next dead ball situation.

The other major changes involves dropped balls. A goalkeeper may now contest a dropped ball. A dropped ball touched before falling to the ground or one that leaves the field before being touched will be replayed.

A dropped ball that enters the goal before being touched by at least two players will result in a goal kick if played by an offensive player or a corner kick if played by a defensive player. An own goal will no longer be awarded if a dropped ball is touched by fewer than two players and put in the goal by a defensive player.

“Rule 9-2-1c was amended to remove the provision that if a team is in clear possession of the ball, the game will not be restarted with a drop ball. The rule now states the only time a game will not be restarted with a drop ball following temporary suspension of a player, injury or unusual circumstances is when the goalkeeper is in possession of the ball.”

Drop balls will now replace indirect free kicks for stoppages of play inside the goal area due to injury or “an unusual situation.”

The clock will now stop for all substitutions by the team in the lead in the final five minutes of play.

Officials will now signal “play on” with the underswing of one or both arms.

Thunder trades

for Shore

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder traded the ECHL rights of defenseman Travis Brown to the Indy Fuel for forward Quentin Shore.

Shore is a third-year pro from the University of Denver, where he scored 40 goals with 57 assists. He helped lead the Pioneers to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2016. The team made four NCAA appearances and won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference post-season tournament title in 2014.

He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2013.

He played 157 pro games with Manchester, Florida, Quad City and Indy of the ECHL and Ontario of the American Hockey League.

He played 39 games with Indy, scoring 14 goals with 20 assists. He played 19 playoff games with Manchester in 2017 with six goals and nine assists.

Brown is currently assigned to the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL, playing one game. He played 29 games with Wichita, scoring 10 goals with nine assists. He played 67 games with Wichita last season and is a fourth-year pro.