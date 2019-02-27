WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ basketball team lost its offensive touch, falling to Bishop Carroll 50-39 Wednesday night in the Class 5A sub-state semifinals in Wichita.

Newton was outscored 21-15 in the fourth quarter.

“I’m very proud of our girls,” Newton coach Justin Schneider said. “There was a lot of growth this season. They played for a first-year head coach. I told the seniors that they set us up for something great. They are not going to reap the benefits, but I am so proud of them for the way they kept battling and coming back every day in practice.”

Britney Ho led 15-6 Carroll with 18 points, 16 in the second half. Allison McFarren added 12 points.

Newton was led by DesiRay Kernal with 17 points. Jenisa Cornejo added eight.

Newton led 8-5 after the first quarter. Leading 14-10, the Railers gave up a 9-3 run capped by a Hannah Landwehr trey with six seconds left in the half to put Carroll up 19-17.

Newton was outscored 6-2 to open the third quarter. Megan Bartel hit a trey with 3:39 left in the period to get Newton back within three. Newton trailed by five at the end of the period, 29-24.

Carroll made a 6-1 run to start the fourth quarter and take a 10-point lead with 5:40 remaining. McFarren followed with a trey. Jenisa Cornejo broke the run with a Railer trey, but Carroll came back with a layup and two free throws. The Railers drew no closer than nine points down the stretch.

Newton ends the season 10-11, losing six seniors — Kalli Anderson, Bartel, Kernal, Claire Slechta, Kayla Mwangi and Amanda Dorrell.

“We had two who didn’t play a lot and one who was sick (Dorrell, who missed about half the season),” Schneider said. “The other three were big. They are going to push us in the direction we want to go. They helped changed the culture.

“The rest saw what happens when we stay together and play the right way. We’re going to have a summer program. They really played well at the end of the year. That (Salina South) game at the end of the year was big. They beat Salina Central at Central on a day off from school and a day early. We just have to keep building. We have to keep that desire to get better. I’m excited for next season.”

Schneider ends his first season as a head coach.

“There’s a lot of things I learned,” he said. “There’s a lot of little things that go into it. My staff did a great job. That made it so much smoother — Jen (Criswell), Jamie (Dibbens) and Max (Switzer).”

NEWTON (10-11) — Kei.Gillispie 0 0-0 0, 0; Valle 0 0-0 1, 0; Anderson 1 (1) 1-2 3, 6; Bartel 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Zenner 1 0-0 3, 2; Antonowich 0 0-0 3, 0; Kernal 4 9-17 4, 17; Slechta 0 0-0 3, 0; Cornejo 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Seirer 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (5) 10-19 19, 39.

BISHOP CARROLL (15-6) — Schuckman 1 3-5 4, 5; Allen 0 0-0 1, 0; Otero 0 0-2 3, 0; McFarren 1 (2) 4-4 3, 12; Landwehr 0 (2) 3-4 1, 9; Ho 8 2-2 4, 18; Forbes 2 2-3 3, 6; TOTALS 12 (4) 14-20 19, 50.

Newton;8;9;7;15;—39

B.Carroll;5;14;10;21;—50