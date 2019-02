Here we are again. It’s that time of year when anytime now, cabin fever is going to strike, and as usual, I’m not prepared – which seems to be the way this game is played.

There’s nothing else to do but face it head-on before it gets worse, and this time, I can go with a couple of things I learned from previous attacks and hope they help.

Cabin Fever and Daydreaming naturally go together, so let’s try planning this year’s vegetable garden as a cure, and start with checking some of the seed catalogs I’ve been saving from last year and this year’s crop that have been crowding my mailbox for the past few weeks.

First things first, we simply have to have some homegrown tomatoes because their flavor is so much better than those rock-hard store bought varieties, so we’ll plan on at least six plants of the Beefsteak variety. Man! Looking at the catalog, I can almost taste them!

Next, some sweet corn is mandatory, because if you’re going to grow your own veggies, you might as well do it right, and about ten stalks should be enough for me and the neighbors who gave me some of theirs last summer, and if I want to stay on his Garden Exchange list, I’d better start a swap-list of my own.

Potatoes are another ‘must’ if there’s enough room, and we have to include a couple of rows of carrots, a couple more of onions, and even some lettuce plus about half a row of parsley. Then we’ll see what else we can find in the catalog.

Zucchini? No! No-no-no! A very definite no, because it seems that every year almost everyone afflicted with the green thumb syndrome plants bushels and bushels of zucchini and ends up with enough of the darn stuff to feed a detachment of Marines, but can’t get anyone to take the surplus off their hands because they grew some zucchini of their own!. There’ll be plenty of zucchini around, but if you want some, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

No sir. No zucchini, because I can go the rest of my life without encountering zucchini and I won’t miss it at all. I just don’t like the stuff, and if someone wants some, let them grow their own.

I’ll stick with the good stuff.

Green beans and peas are always welcome in my stewpot and salads, and while turnips are always a welcome addition to a stew, my garden isn’t going to be big enough to grow everything, so the neighbors and I will be forming our own little Agricultural Cooperative, comparing lists to prevent duplication, and eventually trading back and forth so everybody will end up with a little of everything.

Now double-check the shopping list so nothing gets forgotten, and we’re almost ready to dive in and do some actual work.

We’ve got the goodies planned, now we need to decide where the garden will be located.

Naturally, it’ll go in the back yard, over on the side nearest to the outside faucet. It’ll be about fifteen by twenty feet, and we’ll get started by borrowing my brother’s Grasshopper, because, lazy as I am, I ain’t going to hand-dig. Not a chance, and the Grasshopper does a better job any old way you look at it, and I guess I’d better designate a “working weekend” to make sure he won’t be using it, and while I’m thinking of it, add his name to the swap-list so I can maybe borrow the Grasshopper again sometime.

Well now. It looks like we’re actually making some progress. We have our shopping list of supplies, we know where our garden will be, we know what we’re going to grow, and even when we’ll start work, but there’s a small detail that needs attention.

Looking over our list, it becomes obvious that fifteen by twenty feet is too small for our planned produce production.

Question: do we expand the garden or trim the list?

This is an important decision, as we have to either do without a couple of items, or do more work expanding the plot.

Crucial problems like this must be given the attention they deserve, so I’ll retire to my easy chair and think things over where there won’t be any distractions.

And if anyone asks, my eyes are closed because I’m thinking and concentrating on my future garden.

That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.

— Newton columnist Mike Morton writes weekly for the Kansan. He can be reached at m24r24fm8445@att.net